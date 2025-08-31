Home / Cricket / News / South Zone to be led by Azharuddeen in Duleep Trophy semifinal clash

South Zone to be led by Azharuddeen in Duleep Trophy semifinal clash

Tilak Varma, who was originally named the South skipper, will not be playing the Duleep Trophy after he was named in the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup

Dukes cricket ball
Duleep Trophy
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala batter Mohammed Azharuddeen on Sunday replaced Tilak Varma as the South Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone, starting at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on September 4.

Tilak Varma, who was originally named the South skipper, will not be playing the Duleep Trophy after he was named in the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Azharuddeen was the vice-captain of the side, and now that role has been handed to Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan.

Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore too will not be playing in the semifinal for South Zone as he is still recuperating from a hand injury that forced him to skip the recent Buchi Babu Trophy.

Ankit Sharma of Puducherry and Shaikh Rasheed of Andhra have been added to the South squad for the Duleep Trophy last four match.

Both the players were already named in the standbys.

Ankit is a left-arm spinner who has taken 168 wickets from 68 First-Class matches, while Rasheed is a 20-year-old top-order batter who has made 1204 runs from 19 Ranji Trophy games.

He was drafted in by Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2025.

Revised South Zone squad: Mohammed Azharuddeen (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, Shaikh Rasheed.

Standbys: Mohit Redkar, R Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UAE vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS T20 Tri-series: Saim Ayub's all-round performance helps Pakistan thrash UAE

T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban

Rohit to undergo Yo-Yo test today; no clarity on Kohli's fitness test

AFG vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, T20 Tri-series: Skipper Salman, bowlers shine as Pakistan thrash Afghanistan

Topics :Domestic cricketDuleep Trophy

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story