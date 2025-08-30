Rohit to undergo Yo-Yo test today; no clarity on Kohli's fitness test

India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain Rohit Sharma will take the mandatory pre-season fitness test today at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The assessment includes the Yo-Yo test, bone density measurement through Dexa scans, and standard blood tests. These evaluations are compulsory for contracted players, forming the basis of the team’s physical preparedness before the new season begins.

This marks the first time since announcing his Test retirement in May that Rohit will undergo a formal fitness test. The outcome of the fitness Test will certainly determine India's plans in the 50-over format, with 38-year-old Rohit at the centre.

No clarity on Kohli’s schedule While Rohit prepares to take the test, uncertainty surrounds when former skipper Virat Kohli will undergo the same. Kohli, who followed Rohit in retiring from T20Is and Test cricket, has yet to appear for his pre-season assessment. Kohli is currently in London with his family and the 36-year-old batter is expected to return to India in September ahead of India's tour of Australia for limited-over seroes. The duo remains pivotal to India’s long-term objective — the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. However, fitness protocols will play a significant role in shaping how both are managed in the build-up.

Who has already cleared the tests? Several leading players have already completed their pre-season assessments. T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were among the first to undergo the checks. Rohit, meanwhile, gave fans a glimpse into his preparations through a gym post on social media, accompanied by Abhishek Nayar. Who joins Rohit today for the fitness test at COE? A strong group of six players will accompany Rohit at the COE today. Test captain Shubman Gill, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, all-rounder Washington Sundar, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and seamer Shardul Thakur are all slated to undergo the Yo-Yo test and related assessments, according to the news daily Indian Express report.

This mix of experienced campaigners and emerging names underlines the COE’s role in setting a uniform standard across the squad, irrespective of format or seniority. Why this news matters Fitness assessments such as the Yo-Yo and Dexa scans are more than administrative requirements. The results help coaches identify weaknesses and design tailored programmes. After the long gap since the England Test series, players were given individual training schedules to follow at home. The pre-season testing will now reveal how effectively those regimes have been followed. Such evaluations also ensure accountability. With India’s international schedule packed and injuries an ever-present risk, maintaining conditioning standards has become a cornerstone of team management.

The bigger picture For Rohit and Kohli, fitness is not merely about surviving the present but about extending careers deep into the next World Cup cycle. With both veterans now focusing exclusively on ODIs, India is banking on their experience to provide stability as younger players transition into leadership roles. The upcoming ODI series in Australia, scheduled for October, will be India’s first major assignment after the current round of assessments. A successful fitness camp will set the tone for what promises to be a demanding build-up towards the 2027 World Cup. Expert voices on fitness benchmarks

Former strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai stressed that such tests are indispensable. He explained that metrics like Yo-Yo scores, sprint timings, and bone density readings give coaches insight into an athlete’s readiness. Importantly, they establish benchmarks that are challenging yet realistic, ensuring consistency across the squad. Current coach Adrian le Roux has advocated supplementing these with the rugby-inspired Bronco Test, designed to push endurance levels further. The BCCI is considering introducing this later in the season, broadening the scope of its fitness metrics. Looking ahead Fitness will continue to be a talking point as India balances its senior players’ workload with the need to blood younger talent. Rohit’s willingness to undergo today’s assessment highlights his intent to remain at the forefront of the ODI side, while the delay in Kohli’s schedule adds an element of intrigue.