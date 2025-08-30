Home / Cricket / News / BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban

BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban

BCCI seeks ₹452 crore from front-of-jersey sponsorship rights for 2025-28 after Dream11 ended its contract due to the government's ban on real money gaming

Dream11, BCCI
BCCI eyes ₹452 crore from new jersey sponsorships after Dream11 exit, as govt ban on real money gaming ends fantasy platform’s contract
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking to secure around ₹452 crore from new front-of-jersey sponsorship rights following the premature exit of Dream11, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The fantasy sports platform ended its contract after the government imposed a ban on real money gaming under the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act.
 

Three-year deal valued at ₹452 crore

The new sponsorship term will run from 2025 to 2028, covering about 140 matches. These include India’s home and away bilateral series, as well as fixtures in tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
 
The BCCI has set a target rate of ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore for ICC and ACC fixtures. Based on these estimates, the rights are valued at ₹131 crore for 2025–26, ₹162.5 crore for 2026–27, and ₹158.5 crore for 2027–28.
 

Byju’s and Oppo held earlier rights

Dream11 secured the lead sponsor rights in 2023 for ₹358 crore, covering July 2023 to March 2026, at a base price of ₹3 crore per bilateral and ₹1 crore for ICC and ACC matches.
 
Before Dream11, edtech firm Byju’s held the rights until March 2023, paying ₹5.07 crore for each bilateral and ₹1.56 crore per ICC or ACC match. Byju’s had taken over from Chinese handset maker Oppo in 2019 after it transferred its sponsorship deal valued at ₹1,079.29 crore. 
 

BCCI races against time to find replacement

The front-of-jersey position is one of the most valuable assets for brand visibility. With the Asia Cup kicking off in early September, BCCI is under pressure to strike a deal quickly.
 
Despite the tight window, industry experts expect strong sponsor interest given the unparalleled reach of the Indian cricket team. Even if a deal is finalised after the Asia Cup, the rights are viewed as a premium opportunity.
 

BCCI confirms Dream11’s exit under new law

Earlier this week, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed Dream11’s withdrawal, citing compliance with the new law that bans companies from offering or advertising real money gaming services.
 
“With government regulations in place, BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such company. There is no scope under the new restrictions, and we are now in the process of finding alternatives,” Saikia told PTI.
 
The law prohibits offering or promoting online money games, imposing penalties of up to ₹1 crore and a three-year jail term for violations.
 
Dream11 had signed a three-year deal to sponsor all Indian national teams, including senior men’s, women’s, U-19 and emerging squads, for ₹358 crore. Its exit comes nearly a year before the contract’s scheduled end, but BCCI has decided not to impose penalties.
 

Sports sponsorship market continues to expand

India’s sports sponsorship market grew 6 per cent in 2024 to ₹16,633 crore, according to GroupM data, marking a sevenfold increase since the launch of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Cricket dominated with an 85 per cent share, down slightly from 87 per cent in 2023.
 
Team sponsorship revenue rose 5 per cent to ₹1,681 crore, while ground sponsorship fell 2 per cent to ₹3,046 crore. Olympic interest has meanwhile boosted sponsorship in other sports. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rohit to undergo Yo-Yo test today; no clarity on Kohli's fitness test

AFG vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, T20 Tri-series: Skipper Salman, bowlers shine as Pakistan thrash Afghanistan

T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

Afghanistan vs Pakistan cricket rivalry: Why Rashid wants fans to keep clam

SA20 Season 4 Auction: Full list of remaining purse money for all 6 teams

Topics :BCCIDream11BS Web Reportsgaming industrysports sponsorships

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story