BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking to secure around ₹452 crore from new front-of-jersey sponsorship rights following the premature exit of Dream11, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The fantasy sports platform ended its contract after the government imposed a ban on real money gaming under the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act.

Three-year deal valued at ₹452 crore

The new sponsorship term will run from 2025 to 2028, covering about 140 matches. These include India’s home and away bilateral series, as well as fixtures in tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The BCCI has set a target rate of ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore for ICC and ACC fixtures. Based on these estimates, the rights are valued at ₹131 crore for 2025–26, ₹162.5 crore for 2026–27, and ₹158.5 crore for 2027–28. Byju’s and Oppo held earlier rights Dream11 secured the lead sponsor rights in 2023 for ₹358 crore, covering July 2023 to March 2026, at a base price of ₹3 crore per bilateral and ₹1 crore for ICC and ACC matches. Before Dream11, edtech firm Byju’s held the rights until March 2023, paying ₹5.07 crore for each bilateral and ₹1.56 crore per ICC or ACC match. Byju’s had taken over from Chinese handset maker Oppo in 2019 after it transferred its sponsorship deal valued at ₹1,079.29 crore.

BCCI races against time to find replacement The front-of-jersey position is one of the most valuable assets for brand visibility. With the Asia Cup kicking off in early September, BCCI is under pressure to strike a deal quickly. Despite the tight window, industry experts expect strong sponsor interest given the unparalleled reach of the Indian cricket team. Even if a deal is finalised after the Asia Cup, the rights are viewed as a premium opportunity. BCCI confirms Dream11’s exit under new law Earlier this week, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed Dream11’s withdrawal, citing compliance with the new law that bans companies from offering or advertising real money gaming services.

“With government regulations in place, BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such company. There is no scope under the new restrictions, and we are now in the process of finding alternatives,” Saikia told PTI. The law prohibits offering or promoting online money games, imposing penalties of up to ₹1 crore and a three-year jail term for violations. Dream11 had signed a three-year deal to sponsor all Indian national teams, including senior men’s, women’s, U-19 and emerging squads, for ₹358 crore. Its exit comes nearly a year before the contract’s scheduled end, but BCCI has decided not to impose penalties.