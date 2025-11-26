T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue 07/02/26 11:00:00 PAK NED SSC, Colombo 10/02/26 19:00:00 PAK USA SSC, Colombo 15/02/26 19:00:00 IND PAK Premadasa, Colombo 18/02/26 15:00:00 PAK NAM SSC, Colombo Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Afghanistan matches, groups, venue, streaming PAK vs NED – 07 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the SSC, Colombo. As one of the tournament favorites, PAK will aim for a strong start, while NED will look to challenge the seasoned side with aggressive batting and disciplined bowling. PAK vs USA – 10 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo In their second group match, Pakistan faces the USA. The encounter will test PAK’s ability to handle unpredictable opponents, with the USA hoping to cause an upset with their dynamic T20 squad.

IND vs PAK – 15 Feb 2026, Premadasa, Colombo The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium. With a historic rivalry and massive fan interest, this fixture could prove pivotal for both teams’ progression to the Super 8 stage. PAK vs NAM – 18 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo Pakistan concludes the group stage against Namibia. PAK will aim to finish strongly and secure momentum for the next stage, while NAM will fight to make a mark in the tournament. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details

When will group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin? The group stage matches for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7, 2026. Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India? The live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network Where will the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be available in India? The live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

