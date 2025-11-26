Home / Cricket / News / T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan cricket team
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 8. Pakistan will play four matches in the first round and each tie will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka as they will try to put their best foot forward and reach the final of the tournament.  
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
 
Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE 
Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue
07/02/26 11:00:00 PAK NED SSC, Colombo
10/02/26 19:00:00 PAK USA SSC, Colombo
15/02/26 19:00:00 IND PAK Premadasa, Colombo
18/02/26 15:00:00 PAK NAM SSC, Colombo
 
  PAK vs NED – 07 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo
Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the SSC, Colombo. As one of the tournament favorites, PAK will aim for a strong start, while NED will look to challenge the seasoned side with aggressive batting and disciplined bowling.
 
PAK vs USA – 10 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo
In their second group match, Pakistan faces the USA. The encounter will test PAK’s ability to handle unpredictable opponents, with the USA hoping to cause an upset with their dynamic T20 squad.
 
IND vs PAK – 15 Feb 2026, Premadasa, Colombo
The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium. With a historic rivalry and massive fan interest, this fixture could prove pivotal for both teams’ progression to the Super 8 stage.
 
PAK vs NAM – 18 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo
Pakistan concludes the group stage against Namibia. PAK will aim to finish strongly and secure momentum for the next stage, while NAM will fight to make a mark in the tournament.
 
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?
 
The group stage matches for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7, 2026.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network
 
Where will the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coach Gambhir points to past successes but leaves coaching fate to BCCI

First time in 66 years! India lose five home Tests in span of seven games

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test Day 5: SA complete the whitewash; beat IND by 408 runs

WTC 2025-27 points table: India slips below Pakistan after series defeat

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today?

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupPakistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story