Coach Gambhir points to past successes but leaves coaching fate to BCCI

Gambhir said in indirect terms that he would not single out any player, noting that collapses such as slipping from 95/1 to 122/7 were unacceptable at the highest level

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, India head coach. Photo: PTI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the centre of scrutiny after the team endured a crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati, sealing a 0–2 whitewash. This is India’s second home series loss in the last three series, the first time since 1959. Head coach Gambhir addressed the media in the post-match press conference, where he acknowledged the growing criticism but stressed that the decision regarding his future rests entirely with the BCCI.
 
He reminded the media that his tenure had also delivered significant highs — including a drawn series in England earlier this year and India’s Champions Trophy triumph. Though disappointed, he underlined that accountability begins with him, even as he urged perspective on the team’s broader journey under his leadership. 

Calls for accountability, not blame

Gambhir said in indirect terms that he would not single out any player, noting that collapses such as slipping from 95/1 to 122/7 were unacceptable at the highest level. He maintained that the responsibility was shared across the group and insisted that he had never resorted to blaming individuals. The head coach admitted that India must elevate the quality of their red-ball cricket, especially in pressure situations, and expressed the need for stronger temperament among players.

Criticism over team selection and tactical approach

A major point of contention during Gambhir’s stint has been his frequent experimentation with team combinations and his preference for all-rounders over format specialists. He reiterated his belief that Test cricket rewards grit more than flair, asserting indirectly that tough characters with modest skill sets often succeed more in the traditional format than flamboyant stroke-makers.

India’s Test struggles under Gambhir

India’s trajectory in Test cricket has taken a worrying turn during Gambhir’s tenure. The team faced a historic 0–3 clean sweep at home against New Zealand in 2024 — their first-ever such defeat in a three-Test series on home soil. They also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015, breaking a decade-long grip over the celebrated rivalry.
 
The setback against South Africa in 2026 further ended a 25-year unbeaten home run against the Proteas. Beyond these marquee losses, India secured just two Test series wins, both against lower-ranked sides — Bangladesh and the West Indies — highlighting growing inconsistency in the longest format.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gautam GambhirIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs South AfricaTest CricketBCCI

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

