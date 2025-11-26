Coach Gambhir points to past successes but leaves coaching fate to BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the centre of scrutiny after the team endured a crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati, sealing a 0–2 whitewash. This is India’s second home series loss in the last three series, the first time since 1959. Head coach Gambhir addressed the media in the post-match press conference, where he acknowledged the growing criticism but stressed that the decision regarding his future rests entirely with the BCCI.

ALSO READ: WTC 2025-27 points table: India slips below Pakistan after series defeat He reminded the media that his tenure had also delivered significant highs — including a drawn series in England earlier this year and India’s Champions Trophy triumph. Though disappointed, he underlined that accountability begins with him, even as he urged perspective on the team’s broader journey under his leadership.

Calls for accountability, not blame Gambhir said in indirect terms that he would not single out any player, noting that collapses such as slipping from 95/1 to 122/7 were unacceptable at the highest level. He maintained that the responsibility was shared across the group and insisted that he had never resorted to blaming individuals. The head coach admitted that India must elevate the quality of their red-ball cricket, especially in pressure situations, and expressed the need for stronger temperament among players. Criticism over team selection and tactical approach A major point of contention during Gambhir’s stint has been his frequent experimentation with team combinations and his preference for all-rounders over format specialists. He reiterated his belief that Test cricket rewards grit more than flair, asserting indirectly that tough characters with modest skill sets often succeed more in the traditional format than flamboyant stroke-makers.