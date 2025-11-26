IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today?

As the final day of the Guwahati Test approaches, India walk into Day 5 with their backs firmly against the wall. The hosts are staring at a monumental challenge, not to win, but simply to survive. With a target of 549 looming over them and two wickets already down, India still trail by 522 runs. Any hopes of chasing the total have long faded; the pitch has worn considerably, offering sharp turn and uneven bounce, making even basic shot-making a risky endeavour. The focus now shifts to resilience and time management as India attempt to salvage a draw and walk away with something to show from this difficult series.

South Africa, meanwhile, hold complete command. Their approach across the first four days has been marked by patience, discipline and clarity. The Proteas have outplayed India session after session, first grinding them down with the bat and then applying relentless pressure with the ball. After India’s collapse in the Kolkata Test while chasing just 124, and now this uphill task in Guwahati, the visitors look poised to seal a deserved 2–0 series win. Temba Bavuma’s side needs only eight more wickets to complete the sweep, and with the surface assisting spin and seam movement, they will fancy wrapping things up quickly.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 starts on Feb 7: 8 venues to host 55 matches IND 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 5 India 2nd Inning 27-2 (15.5 ov) CRR:1.71 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Verreynne b M Jansen 13 20 1 1 65 KL Rahul b SR Harmer 6 29 0 0 20.69 Sai Sudharsan Not out 2 25 0 0 8 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 4 22 1 0 18.18 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 27 (2 wkts, 15.5 Ov) Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Washington Sundar,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 17-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 6.1),21-2(KL Rahul 9.2) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Marco Jansen 5 2 14 1 0 0 2.8 Wiaan Mulder 4 1 6 0 1 0 1.5 Simon Harmer 3.5 2 1 1 0 0 0.26 Keshav Maharaj 3 1 5 0 0 0 1.67 IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 broadcasting details Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website USA Willow TV New Zealand Sky Sports NZ India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar For India, the stakes remain significant despite the bleak situation. World Test Championship points, team morale and a sense of fight are all on the line. Day 5 will test their determination and discipline like never before. The stage is set for a tense, gritty final day.

Playing 11 of both teams: South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. India vs South Africa today’s Test match Day 5 live streaming and telecast details When will the second Test match between India and South Africa be played? The second Test of the series between India and South Africa will be played from November 22-26.

What is the venue for the second Test match between India and South Africa? The November 22 Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. When will the first ball of Day 5 of the second Test match between India and South Africa be bowled? The first ball of Day 5 of the second Test match between India and South Africa will be bowled at 9:00 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the second Test match between India and South Africa in India? The live telecast of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.