First time in 66 years! India lose five home Tests in span of seven games

The Indian cricket team’s struggle in red-ball cricket continued in Guwahati as South Africa beat them by a mammoth margin of 408 runs in the second Test of the two-match series to secure the series 2-0. South Africa won the first Test by 30 runs in Kolkata.

This is the first time India have lost five Test matches at home in a span of seven matches since 1959, when they lost the three-match Test series against Australia 2-0 and the five-match Test series against the West Indies 3-0.

ALSO READ: WTC 2025-27 points table: India slips to 5th spot after 2nd Test loss vs SA Before South Africa’s 0-2 whitewash, India beat the West Indies 2-0 after losing to New Zealand 0-3 last year. This loss has also taken a big toll on India’s WTC 2025-27 chances as they have now slipped to fifth spot with a 48.18 points percentage.

India’s biggest loss by runs in Test cricket India’s loss against South Africa in Guwahati by 408 runs is now their official biggest loss in Test cricket by margin of runs, surpassing their previous low of a 342-run loss against Australia in 2004. Full list of India’s biggest losses in Test cricket Margin (runs) Opponent Venue Year 408 South Africa Guwahati 2025 342 Australia Nagpur 2004 341 Pakistan Karachi 2006 337 Australia Melbourne 2007 333 Australia Pune 2017 329 South Africa Kolkata 1996 India clean swept at home for the third time While India have lost a number of series at home in their Test career, this is only the third time they have been clean swept at home. The first instance came back in 2000 when South Africa beat them 2-0. The second whitewash came at the hands of New Zealand, who beat them 3-0 in 2024, and finally the latest one against South Africa 0-2.