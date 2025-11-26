WTC 2025-27 points table: India slips below Pakistan after series defeat

India dropped to fifth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 table after a heavy 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test at the Guwahati Stadium on Wednesday. The defeat completed a 0–2 sweep for the visitors and handed India its first series loss of the current WTC cycle.

Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India's campaign now stands at four wins, four defeats, and one draw, reflecting an inconsistent run in the early phase of the tournament. The comprehensive loss in Guwahati further hurt their points percentage, pushing them down the standings.