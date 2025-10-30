Home / Cricket / News / Highest successful run chases in women's ODI cricket over the years

Highest successful run chases in women's ODI cricket over the years

Australian women's team successfully chased down a daunting target of 331 runs set by India to create the record for the highest successful chase in women's ODI cricket.

IND vs AUS ODI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Cricket is one of the most widely followed sports globally, with a passionate fan base in almost every corner of the world. The Women’s ODI format, in particular, has grown tremendously over the past few years, with teams consistently raising the bar for batting, bowling, and fielding standards. The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, currently underway in India, has showcased some remarkable performances and record-breaking feats.
 
One match that has etched its name in history was held on 12th October in Vishakapatnam. In this thrilling encounter, the Australian women’s team successfully chased down a daunting target of 331 runs set by India. This remarkable feat stands as the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history. The chase was led by Australian captain Alyssa Healy, who produced a brilliant match-winning knock of 142 runs, combining aggression with excellent timing to dominate the Indian bowling attack. This innings not only anchored the chase but also highlighted the growing depth and talent in women’s cricket. 
 
Highest successful run chases in Women's ODI cricket 
Target Team Opposition Venue Year
331 Australia India Vizag 2025
302 Sri Lanka South Africa Potchefstroom 2024
289 Australia New Zealand North Sydney 2012
283 Australia India Wankhede 2023
282 Australia India New Chandigarh 2025
  Hosts India looking to book WC final spot tonight
  Fast forward to the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai, the stakes are even higher. Australia has posted a formidable total of 338 in their first innings, putting immense pressure on the Indian batters.  India now face a challenging task in the second half of the game, needing to balance aggression with caution to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. If they manage to chase down the total, they will create another record chase in this edition of the World Cup tonight.  With the match being played under high intensity and in front of a passionate crowd, every run will be crucial, and individual performances could determine the outcome of this high-stakes clash.
 
As fans watch the semi-final unfold tonight, the cricketing world is reminded of the evolution of the women’s game. From record chases like Australia’s 331-run pursuit to tense semi-finals, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup continues to highlight the excitement, skill, and competitive spirit that women’s cricket has to offer.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

