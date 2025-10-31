Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I full scorecard Bangladesh (BAN) will face the West Indies (WI) in the third and final T20I of the series at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31.

After clinching the ODI series 2-1, the hosts have struggled to maintain their momentum in the shortest format, losing the first two T20Is and consequently conceding the series. Bangladesh fell short by 16 runs in the opening match and by 14 runs in the second encounter, both held in Chattogram.

The West Indies, opting to bat first in both games, demonstrated solid temperament and tactical awareness in challenging conditions. Rather than chasing unrealistic totals, they focused on building competitive scores that proved sufficient on sluggish surfaces. Bangladesh's batting, however, has been their major concern, with repeated collapses while chasing moderate targets. Their inability to handle the mounting scoreboard pressure has cost them dearly. Heading into the final match, the Tigers will look to salvage pride and end the series on a positive note before turning attention to upcoming fixtures.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Probable Playing 11 Bangladesh playing 11: Litton Das (C & WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C & WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales Bangladesh vs West Indies head-to-head stats Total matches played: 21 BAN won: 8 WI won: 11 No result: 2 Abandoned: 0 Squad of both teams: Bangladesh squad: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 live match time, BAN vs WI 3rd T20 free live telecast and streaming When will Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 take place? The third match between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place on Wednesday (October 31). What is the venue of BAN vs WI 3rd T20? Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram will host Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 International on Friday.

What is Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 live toss time? The BAN vs WI 3rd T20 live toss will take place at 5:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match? The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match in India? The live telecast for the BAN vs WI 3rd T20 match will not be available in India. How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match in India?