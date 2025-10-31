Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

After clinching the ODI series 2-1, the hosts have struggled to maintain their momentum in the shortest format, losing the first two T20Is and consequently conceding the series.

BAN vs WI
BAN vs WI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bangladesh (BAN) will face the West Indies (WI) in the third and final T20I of the series at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31.   
 
After clinching the ODI series 2-1, the hosts have struggled to maintain their momentum in the shortest format, losing the first two T20Is and consequently conceding the series. Bangladesh fell short by 16 runs in the opening match and by 14 runs in the second encounter, both held in Chattogram.
 
The West Indies, opting to bat first in both games, demonstrated solid temperament and tactical awareness in challenging conditions. Rather than chasing unrealistic totals, they focused on building competitive scores that proved sufficient on sluggish surfaces. Bangladesh’s batting, however, has been their major concern, with repeated collapses while chasing moderate targets. Their inability to handle the mounting scoreboard pressure has cost them dearly. Heading into the final match, the Tigers will look to salvage pride and end the series on a positive note before turning attention to upcoming fixtures. 
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies Probable Playing 11 
 
Bangladesh playing 11: Litton Das (C & WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
 
West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C & WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies head-to-head stats
 
Total matches played: 21
BAN won: 8
WI won: 11
No result: 2
Abandoned: 0
 
Squad of both teams:
 
Bangladesh squad: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
 
West Indies squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 live match time, BAN vs WI 3rd T20 free live telecast and streaming
 
When will Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 take place?
 
The third match between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place on Wednesday (October 31).
 
What is the venue of BAN vs WI 3rd T20?
 
Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram will host Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 International on Friday.
 
What is Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 live toss time?
 
The BAN vs WI 3rd T20 live toss will take place at 5:00 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match?
 
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match in India?
 
The live telecast for the BAN vs WI 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 match on the FanCode app and website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Marsh wins toss for Australia; India to bat first

IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Here's why Team India wearing black armband today

India vs Australia 2nd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's match?

Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story