Thumb fracture forces Devdutt Padikkal out of action for ''3-4 weeks''

Indian opener Devdutt Padikkal on Thursday confirmed he will be out of action for three to four weeks owing to a fracture he sustained in his thumb

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Devdutt Padikkal out of action for 3-4 weeks. Photo: Sportzpics

Indian opener Devdutt Padikkal on Thursday confirmed he will be out of action for three to four weeks owing to a fracture he sustained in his thumb.

Padikkal, who played two T20Is for India in 2021, suffered the injury during the Deodhar Trophy earlier this month.

The injury has kept Padikkal away from the ongoing Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy here, for which he was picked by Gulbarga Mystics.

"I had a left-thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy. So, I had to undergo a minor surgery to get that fixed. I will be out of the game for probably another three to four weeks. Hopefully, I can be back on the field soon," Padikkal told Fancode.

The left-handed batter has undergone surgery on his thumb, about which he wrote on social media.

"Just a quick update. Sustained a fracture on my left thumb and had to undergo a surgery. The road to recovery begins now, and I can't wait to get back out on the field soon," he said.

