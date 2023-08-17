IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna into India’s Playing 11 will be in focus when the Gujarat pacer leads the Indian team in the first T20 international, on Friday (August 18), of the three T20 Internationals against Ireland at The Village, Dublin. In the absence of regulars, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to be the two openers in India’s Playing 11. While the middle order will be studded with Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and IPL sensation Rinku Singh.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are likely to be the two spinners in India’s XI for the 1st T20 vs Ireland.

1st T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland Playing 11 probable: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

India vs Ireland head-to-head

Total matches: 5

India won: 5

Ireland won: 0

IRE vs IND T20s: Squads of both the team

India squad for T20s vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad for T20s vs India: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young.

India tour of Ireland 2023: IND vs IRE 1st T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Ireland 1st T20 take place?

The Ireland vs India 1st T20 will take place on August 18, Friday.

What is the venue of the IRE vs IND 1st T20?

The IND vs WI 1st T20 venue is The Village in Dublin.

When will Ireland vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IRE vs IND live toss for the 1st T20 will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Ireland 1st T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st T20 between Ireland and India will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st T20?

Sports 18 will live broadcast Ireland vs India 1st T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IRE vs IND 1st T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs Ireland 1st T20 in India for free.