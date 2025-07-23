ENG vs IND: Injury concerns deepen for India on opening day in Manchester

The final session of Day 1 of the 4th Test between England and India saw Rishabh Pant ushered off the field with an injury as India ended the final session with the score at 264/4 in Manchester. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur continue to bat for India after Sai Sudharshan too was dismissed in the final session by Stokes after a gritty fifty. Sai Sudharshan's gritty fifty

Losing out on his wicket to Stokes in the final session must have been disappointing for him as he would have liked to build on to his fifty. While many thought Sai Sudharshan visualising his shots on the Manchester pitch a day before the Test was going to go in vain, the batter proved his critics wrong. The practice saw him visualising pull shots other than the regular shots you see in Test cricket. And to back his efforts from the other day, each and every one of his shots were put to use as he continued to fight for his side with a gritty fifty against the English bowlers on the day.

Pant ushered off the field due to injury With Rishabh Pant looking for boundaries every now and then with his first six coming in the 61st over, Sudharshan's patient knock made the partnership tick in what was a cloudy atmosphere that forced the floodlights to be turned on in Manchester. The duo put up a 50-run stand after tea as Pant also became the first visiting wicketkeeper to score 1000 runs in England. Pant kept at it, targeting Dawson for some more boundaries on the day while Sudharshan patiently kept creeping up towards his fifty. However, bad luck followed Pant from the Lord's Test as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter had to be helped off the field after sustaining a toe injury from a yorker delivered by Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the 4th Test against England in Manchester. Pant appeared to be in significant pain after the delivery. Following medical treatment, the team decided to use a stretcher to carry him off the field due to swelling and a minor cut on his right leg.

While Jadeja replaced him on the day, Sai Sudharshan too followed Pant back as he lost his wicket to Stokes, caught at backward sq. leg by Carse. With two fresh batters at the crease, India had to start all over again to build a stable partnership and end the day without losing any more wickets. India-England share first two sessions on Day 1 Earlier, India's solid start in the 4th Test at Old Trafford began to unravel in the post-lunch session as England fought back with key wickets. After a wicketless first session where openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul built a solid 78-run stand, the Three Lions made inroads through Chris Woakes, who dismissed Rahul for 38 in the 30th over, caught in the slips. Rahul fell short of a half-century, leaving India one short of a 100-run opening partnership. Debutant Sai Sudharsan came in at No. 3, looking to make an impact.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, found it tough going against Brydon Carse, who extracted movement off the pitch. Despite some discomfort, Jaiswal reached a gritty fifty off 96 balls, becoming the first Indian opener in 50 years to score a half-century in Manchester. However, he couldn’t push on as left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, returning to Test cricket after eight years, dismissed him for 58, caught in the slips. Dawson’s breakthrough tilted momentum England’s way. Sudharsan narrowly avoided becoming the next casualty after edging a delivery down leg, only for Ollie Smith to drop the chance. However, skipper Shubman Gill didn’t survive for long, falling LBW to Ben Stokes for just 12 runs in the 50th over.