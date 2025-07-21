Sarfaraz Khan silences critics with 17kg weight loss after India snub

Sarfaraz Khan, one of India's most consistent performers in domestic red-ball cricket, has made headlines yet again, not just with his bat, but this time with an impressive fitness transformation. The right-handed batter has shed 17 kilograms, silencing long-standing criticism around his fitness.

Despite his prolific run-scoring in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz was not picked for the ongoing Test series in England. While he did make his India debut against England in February earlier this year, a permanent spot in the squad has remained elusive. Questions around his physical fitness were often cited as one of the reasons for his omission from the team.

Sarfaraz shares his physique transformation via social media Determined to prove his doubters wrong, Sarfaraz took to social media to share a picture from the gym, revealing his weight loss milestone. The post quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans who praised his dedication and discipline. ALSO READ: Mohd Siraj reveals mindset in Lord's thriller: 'I won't get out here' The decision to exclude Sarfaraz from the squad had drawn criticism from several former cricketers. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had earlier expressed surprise over the selection call. "It's disappointing and honestly quite shocking to not see Sarfaraz's name. But I believe he has the mental strength to come back stronger. His time will come, if not now, then soon. Just like Karun Nair, who once scored a triple century against England and didn't get many chances afterward, yet he's now back in the mix," Harbhajan had said.