India should consider Kuldeep, but it poses a selection dilemma: Harmison

India should consider Kuldeep, but it poses a selection dilemma: Harmison

With the Old Trafford surface expected to assist spin as the match progresses, Harmison said India might have to make a bold call on whether to play three spinners or not against England in 4th Test.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Manchester
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former England pacer Steve Harmison believes India should strongly consider including Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI for the fourth Test, but acknowledged that fitting the wrist-spinner into an already well-balanced side poses a selection dilemma.

With the Old Trafford surface expected to assist spin as the match progresses, Harmison said India might have to make a bold call on whether to play three spinners or not against England in the fourth Test beginning here on Wednesday.

However, if the tourists decide to go with two spinners and include Kuldeep, it will have to be at the cost of either Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja, who have both done well in the series.

 

"The wicket in the fourth Test is not going to offer bounce to Kuldeep, but it will spin as the Test match progresses. And with the last three Tests all going deep into the fifth day, India have to seriously consider playing a second or even a third spinner," said JioHotstar expert Harmison.

"At the moment, their side is well-balanced. But the challenge lies in finding a way to bring Kuldeep Yadav in. You cannot drop Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja. So, can you play three spinners? That would be a big call, especially considering the situation around Jasprit Bumrah.

"Picking Kuldeep can be the right move, but how would you fit him in. There may have to be a tough decision is it Sundar who misses out? I wouldn't want to be the one making that call," he added.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 heading into the fourth Test starting Wednesday. Harmison expects conditions at Old Trafford to mirror those at Edgbaston and Lord's low-scoring, lacking in pace and bounce, but breaking up as the match wears on.

"If it's going to rain anywhere in England, and it hasn't rained here in almost three months, it'll be in Manchester. If there's any venue where you might consider playing two spinners or even three spinners, it's Manchester."  While he expects India to weigh up the spin-heavy option, Harmison said England were unlikely to follow suit.

"England won't go that route, they have got Liam Dawson, but India might consider it. I expect a wicket very similar to what we saw at Edgbaston and Lord's, one that will break up as the game progresses and offer turn later on.

"But I don't see much pace or bounce in it, and once again, we could be looking at a lower-scoring affair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

