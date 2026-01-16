U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs BAN preview, match timings, key stadium stats

Five-time champions India Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Saturday in Zimbabwe, in what promises to be a tougher examination than their tournament opener. While India enter as favourites given their depth and recent form, Bangladesh arrive with a confident and experienced core that could make this a competitive contest. India began their campaign in commanding fashion, defeating USA by six wickets after skittling them out for just 107 in a rain-affected game. With momentum on their side, Ayush Mhatre’s team will look to build on that performance and sharpen both their batting and bowling combinations ahead of the business end of the tournament.

India U19 team news India boast a well-balanced and star-studded side. Openers Ayush Mhatre and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again set the tone at the top, supported by vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, all-rounders Aaron George and Vedant Trivedi, and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu. Their bowling attack looks formidable, led by Henil Patel, who grabbed 5/16 against USA. He is backed by D. Deepesh, RS Ambrish, Kishan Kumar Singh and Udhav Mohan in the pace department, while Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel and Mohamed Enaan provide quality spin options. India’s confidence is also fuelled by their recent record — 14 wins in their last 17 matches, including series victories in England, Australia and South Africa.

Bangladesh U19 team news Bangladesh are no pushovers. Captain Azizul Hakim and vice-captain Zawad Abrar form a strong batting spine, both having scored over 1,000 runs in Youth ODIs since the last World Cup. Kalam Siddiki, with 857 runs in the same period, adds further solidity to their batting line-up. Their bowling is equally dangerous. Pacers Iqbal Hossain (45 wickets) and Al Fahad (43 wickets) have been among the most successful U19 bowlers since 2024 and are expected to thrive in Zimbabwe’s pace-friendly conditions. Left-arm spinner Samiun Basir, with 29 wickets at an economy under four, gives them crucial control in the middle overs.

ALSO READ: BCB accepts players' demands; Nazmul removed from financial committee post India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan A. Patel Bangladesh U19 playing 11 (probable): Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head record Matches played: 28

India U19 won: 21

Bangladesh U19 won: 6

No result: 1 India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Bangladesh U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain. Reserves: Abdur Rahim, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farhan Shahriar, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Sanjid Majumder, Md Sobuj

Queens Park Stadium, Bulawayo: Key ODI stats
Category Stats
Total Matches 99
Matches won batting first 43
Matches won bowling first 51
Average 1st innings score 233
Average 2nd innings score 197
Highest total recorded 399/1 (50 ovs) — PAK vs ZIM
Lowest total recorded 48/10 (23.2 ovs) — ZIMW vs BANW
Highest score chased 329/9 (49.5 ovs) — ZIM vs NZ
Lowest score defended 196/10 (43 ovs) — ZIM vs AFG

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place? The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, January 17. What will be the venue for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026? The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.