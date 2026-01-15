Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / BCB accepts players' demands; Nazmul removed from financial committee post

BCB accepts players' demands; Nazmul removed from financial committee post

The BCB confirmed that Nazmul Islam has been removed from his role as chairman of the board's finance committee with immediate effect, following a review of recent developments

Nazmul Islam

Nazmul Islam

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has accepted the demands of Bangladeshi players and the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) and has removed Nazmul Islam from the post of head of the BCB finance committee.
 
The announcement was made through a media release on Thursday evening, which read, “Due to ongoing developments, the BCB president has decided to release Mr Nazmul Islam from his responsibilities as chairman of the finance committee with immediate effect.”
 
Earlier today, Bangladesh players, as part of their demand for Nazmul Hasan’s resignation, boycotted an afternoon game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and addressed the media in a press conference. In the presser, players alongside CWAB head Mithun informed that they will not take the field until Nazmul Islam has resigned and that no middle ground will be taken. 
 

BCB’s statement on Nazmul’s dismissal

The decision, taken by the BCB president under the powers granted by Article 31 of the BCB Constitution, was described as being in the best interests of the organisation and aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the board.

Also Read

India U19 vs USA U19 live scorecard

India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 World Cup 2026: Play stopped due to rain in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh cricket crisis latest news

Bangladesh cricket crisis LIVE UPDATES: BCB removes Nazmul as head of financial commitee

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: in WPL

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years

Adil Rashid

T20 World Cup 2026: Visa delay rules Rehan, Rashid out of Sri Lanka series

Henil Patel went on to pick a fifer for India U19 team against USA in their U19 World Cup opener today.

Who is Henil Patel? 18-year old bowler to take fifer in U19 World Cup 2026

 
Until further notice, the BCB president will serve as the acting chairman of the finance committee. The board reiterated that players’ interests remain its top priority and expressed hope that cricketers will continue to act professionally and ensure uninterrupted participation in the Bangladesh Premier League during a challenging period for Bangladesh cricket.

BPL resumption still on hold

Two Bangladesh Premier League matches scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to the ongoing player boycott, including the fixtures between Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express and Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans.
 
Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board moved to address the situation by removing Nazmul Islam from his role as head of the finance committee following CWAB’s demands, the decision came too late for the matches to proceed as planned. There is still no clarity on whether the boycott will be lifted, leaving Friday’s BPL fixtures also under a cloud.

Why players demand Nazmul’s resignation?

Nazmul Islam triggered a controversy on Wednesday after saying that if Bangladesh were to withdraw from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the financial fallout would be borne by the players and not the board, adding that no compensation would be paid in such a scenario.
 
He further argued that the issue of compensation “does not even arise”, claiming the board had already spent heavily on players without adequate returns, and pointed to Bangladesh’s lack of global titles as justification. The remarks, quoted by a Bangladesh daily, prompted strong backlash from players and led to boycott calls by the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh.

More From This Section

Nazmul Islam vs Bangladesh players controversy

Bangladesh cricketers firm on Nazmul resignation; call on T20 WC later

MI vs UPW

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 playing 11

U19 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs USA Broadcast details

ICC U19 WC live streaming: Where to watch IND U19 vs USA U19 match today?

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBMC Elections TodayUS Oil PriceIs Drinking Tea After Meal Good?Q3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsTips to Reduce Screen TimeInd vs USA Playing 11US Freezes Visa of 75 CountriesBGMI 4.2 Updates