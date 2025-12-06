Home / Cricket / News / Unwanted streak shattered; India wins first ODI coin toss after 20 matches

Unwanted streak shattered; India wins first ODI coin toss after 20 matches

India earlier created an unprecedented record in international cricket by losing 20 consecutive tosses between 23 November and 3 December 2025

IND skipper KL Rahul during toss for third ODI vs SA
IND skipper KL Rahul during toss for third ODI vs SA
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India are taking on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series today at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The series is tied 1-1 after two matches, meaning whoever wins today’s match will walk with the series trophy. However, before the start of the ODI match, India received a huge boost as skipper KL Rahul finally won the first toss in an ODI match for India after 20 consecutive losses — a streak that started back in 2023 during the final of the ICC World Cup against Australia. India’s 20 consecutive ODI toss losses was the highest by any team. West Indies, with 12 losses, are at the second spot, while the Netherlands, with 11 consecutive ODI toss losses, are at number 3. 
 
India earlier created an unprecedented record in international cricket by losing 20 consecutive tosses between 23 November and 3 December 2025. The streak spanned multiple ODI series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and Australia, as well as the Champions Trophy 2025, where India still went on to win all their matches, including the final. The rare occurrence, overseen by captains Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, had odds estimated at just 1 in 1,048,576.

Full list of teams with most consecutive toss losses in ODIs:

Team Tosses Lost From To Captain(s)
India 20 23 Nov 2025 6 Dec 2025 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul
West Indies 12 2 Feb 1999 21 Apr 1999 Brian Lara
England 11 17 Dec 2022 12 Mar 2023 Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes
Netherlands 11 27 Jan 2023 13 Sep 2023 Peter Borren
New Zealand 10 16 Feb 1972 7 Jun 1973 Bevan Congdon, Graham Dowling
Vanuatu 10 29 Jul 2023 21 Aug 2024 Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We are slightly desperate for series win: India's assistant coach Doeschate

India hungry for victory, but balance on our side, says SA batter Breetzke

Harbhajan: Unfair that people with little success judge Rohit-Kohli future

SMAT 2025 Day 5 Round-Up: Jharkhand remain unbeaten; Kerala beat Mumbai

Asif's thunderbolt stuns Mumbai: Kerala script a 15-run upset in SMAT

Topics :KL RahulCricket NewsIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story