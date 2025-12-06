Unwanted streak shattered; India wins first ODI coin toss after 20 matches

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI

India are taking on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series today at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The series is tied 1-1 after two matches, meaning whoever wins today’s match will walk with the series trophy. However, before the start of the ODI match, India received a huge boost as skipper KL Rahul finally won the first toss in an ODI match for India after 20 consecutive losses — a streak that started back in 2023 during the final of the ICC World Cup against Australia. India’s 20 consecutive ODI toss losses was the highest by any team. West Indies, with 12 losses, are at the second spot, while the Netherlands, with 11 consecutive ODI toss losses, are at number 3.