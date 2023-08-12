Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli refutes reports of his enormous earnings from social media

Virat Kohli refutes reports of his enormous earnings from social media

Star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday refuted reports that floated in social media, claiming that he earned a mindboggling Rs 11.4 crore per single sponsored post through Instagram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Virat Kohli earnings from social media posts in the news

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday refuted reports that floated in social media, claiming that he earned a mindboggling Rs 11.4 crore per single sponsored post through Instagram.

A report by instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ, tagged as Instagram Rich List 2023, placed Kohli's income from per post on the meta platform over Rs 11 crore, which the former Indian captain termed "not true."

"While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true, Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

Along with Kohli, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's name too figured in the Hopper list, which was topped by football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (around Rs 26 crore per post) and Lionel Messi (around Rs 21 crore per post).

Kohli, who has around 256 million followers on Instagram, is on the 14th place in the list, while Chopra sits on the 29th place.

Kohli was earlier featured in this Insta Rich list back in 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, he was on the 23rd position, while two years prior to that Kohli handle was recognised as the 'Most Engaged Account Of The Year.

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli slams 29th hundred; equals Bradman's record

Virat Kohli's 500th match: A look at major milestones of his journey

Pujara hits another ton as Sussex trumps Somerset in high-scoring tie

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Jaiswal on fire as India bring up fifty in 5

Laxman not to accompany Team India as head coach for Ireland tour: Reports

Delhi cricket: Dhruv Shorey leaves, joins Vidarbha; Nitish Rana seeks NOC

WI vs IND 4th T20: Very happy with how Mukesh has progressed says Mhambrey

Topics :Virat KohliSocial MediaCricket

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story