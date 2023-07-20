WATCH: Here's what Rahul Dravid said on IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup 2023

After Asia Cup 2023 schedule was revealed, the prospect of India playing Pakistan three times in the continental tournament has been a talking point among fervent cricket fans.

And even head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic about seeing the arch-rivals in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 along with India.

However, Dravid wants to take one game at a time, saying we have to play Pakistan and Nepal first in the group stage.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India "The schedule is out and you have to qualify for the Super 4s to play Pakistan three times, so one step at a time. I don't believe in counting my chickens too much, I want to play one game at a time, " Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

Addressing the prospect of India playing three times with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Dravid terms it a fantastic opportunity.

"If we get the opportunity to play them (Pakistan) three times, I think that is fantastic, that means we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully Pakistan reach the final as well."

Dravid also states that the team is motivated to play Asia Cup final.





India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023



India, Pakistan and Nepal are place in Group A. One team will play against the other two once. The top two teams in the group will qualify for the Super 4 round. The top two teams in the Super 4 round will play in the final. While the India vs Pakistan in Group stage is scheduled to take place on September 2, the other two high-octane clashes will take place if both the team qualify for Super 4 round and then the final, which is scheduled to take place on September 17.



Group stage: Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timings (IST), and venues



30-Aug

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

31-Aug

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

India vs Pakistan

2-Sep

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3-Sep Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

India vs Nepal

4-Sep

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele