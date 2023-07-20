Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / WATCH: Here's what Rahul Dravid said on IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup 2023

That will be a great contest (India vs Pakistan final) and great for us and we certainly aim to do that, says India head coach Rahul Dravid

BS Web Team New Delhi
Addressing the prospect of India playing three times with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Dravid terms it a fantastic opportunity.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
After Asia Cup 2023 schedule was revealed, the prospect of India playing Pakistan three times in the continental tournament has been a talking point among fervent cricket fans. 

And even head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic about seeing the arch-rivals in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 along with India. 

However, Dravid wants to take one game at a time, saying we have to play Pakistan and Nepal first in the group stage. 

"The schedule is out and you have to qualify for the Super 4s to play Pakistan three times, so one step at a time. I don't believe in counting my chickens too much, I want to play one game at a time, " Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter. 


"If we get the opportunity to play them (Pakistan) three times, I think that is fantastic, that means we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully Pakistan reach the final as well."

Dravid also states that the team is motivated to play Asia Cup final.

"That will be a great contest (India vs Pakistan final) and great for us and we certainly aim to do that, we certainly want to play right up to the final and win that final but we have to take the first two steps before," 50-year-old Dravid concluded.



India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

India, Pakistan and Nepal are place in Group A. One team will play against the other two once. The top  two teams in the group will qualify for the Super 4 round. The top two teams in the Super 4 round will play in the final. While the India vs Pakistan in Group stage is scheduled to take place on September 2, the other two high-octane clashes will take place if both the team qualify for Super 4 round and then the final, which is scheduled to take place on September 17.

Group stage: Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timings (IST), and venues

Asia Cup 2023 group stage schedule, match timings and venues
Matches Date Venue
Pakistan vs Nepal
30-Aug Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
31-Aug Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
India vs Pakistan
2-Sep Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3-Sep Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
 
India vs Nepal
4-Sep Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 5-Sep Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

