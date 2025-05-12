Virat Kohli's best moments as Test captain for Team India over the years

One of modern cricket’s most influential figures, Virat Kohli, stunned the cricketing world by stepping down as India's Test captain. Taking over from MS Dhoni in 2014, Kohli ushered in a new era of aggression, discipline, and overseas dominance. Under his leadership, India not only became the top-ranked Test side but also stayed at the summit for a record duration. With 68 Tests as captain—the most by any Indian—Kohli led India to 40 victories, making him the most successful Indian Test captain and the fourth-most successful globally.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 schedule: Final by May end; 3 venues to host remaining 16 matches His tenure was marked by both personal milestones and historic team triumphs. Kohli registered 5864 runs, 20 centuries, 7 double hundreds, and maintained an exceptional average of 54.80 as skipper. Beyond stats, it was his will to win in any condition—especially abroad—that defined his captaincy. Let’s revisit India’s five greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli’s leadership:

1. Conquering Lord’s – England vs India, 2021

Beating England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground is always special, and in 2021, Kohli’s men delivered a dominant performance. After a draw in the first Test, India batted first in the second and posted 364 runs, led by KL Rahul’s gritty 129. England, powered by Joe Root’s 180*, responded with 391. In the second innings, India set a target of 272 runs.

The Indian pace attack rose to the occasion, skittling England out for just 120. Mohammed Siraj’s eight wickets across both innings and aggressive field tactics showed how Kohli’s intensity could transform a game. India clinched the match by 151 runs in a stunning display of teamwork and fire.

2. Resilience in Bangalore – India vs Australia, 2017

Also Read

After a humiliating defeat in Pune, India entered the second Test in Bangalore with a point to prove. Batting first, they managed only 189, with KL Rahul scoring 90, while Nathan Lyon picked up 8 wickets. Australia gained an 87-run lead after scoring 276.

India came back stronger in the second innings, with Pujara’s 92 anchoring a total of 274. Set a target of 188, Australia were favorites—but the Indian bowlers flipped the script. R. Ashwin took 6 wickets, dismantling the Aussie lineup and securing a thrilling 75-run win, which later helped India clinch the series.

3. Historic Breakthrough – Australia vs India, Adelaide 2018

The first Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a game-changer. India batted first in Adelaide and posted 250, thanks largely to Cheteshwar Pujara’s 123. Australia replied with 235, and India’s second innings—led again by Pujara (71) and Rahane (70)—set a target of 323.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket ahead of India's tour of England Despite a valiant effort by Australia, India’s relentless bowling trio—Bumrah, Ashwin, and Shami—picked three wickets each to bowl them out for 291. India won by 31 runs, marking their first-ever Test win in Adelaide and setting the tone for their maiden Test series victory in Australia.

4. Total Domination – India vs South Africa, Pune 2019

The second Test of the 2019 home series against South Africa saw India at their clinical best. Batting first, India racked up a mammoth 601/5 declared, with Mayank Agarwal scoring 108 and Kohli producing a sublime 254—his highest Test score*.

South Africa struggled against India’s bowling attack, managing 275 in their first innings. Following on, they were dismissed for just 189, with Umesh Yadav and Jadeja sharing six wickets. India won by an innings and 137 runs, sealing the series and showcasing complete dominance in all departments.

5. Record-Breaker in Rajkot – India vs West Indies, 2018

In the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot, India posted their biggest Test win ever. Despite losing KL Rahul early, debutant Prithvi Shaw (134), Pujara (86), Kohli (139), and Jadeja (100*) took India to a towering total of 649/9 declared.

The West Indies folded for 181 in their first innings and were asked to follow on. They collapsed again for 196, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 5 wickets. India won by an innings and 272 runs—the largest winning margin in their Test history—all under Kohli’s watchful leadership.