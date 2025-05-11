Former Aussie legend Bob Cowper dies at 84 due to undisclosed illness

ALSO READ: BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect Bob Cowper, the elegant left-hander who etched his name into cricket history with Test cricket’s first triple century on Australian soil, has died aged 84 after an undisclosed illness. Cricket Australia confirmed the news on Sunday, describing Cowper as a respected figure whose contributions had left a lasting impact on the game. Officials recalled his legendary 307 at the MCG in 1966 as a defining moment in Australian cricket, praising his consistency and poise at the crease. They also reflected on his influence in the national and Victorian teams during the 1960s. Cowper’s family, including his wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera, survive him. The cricket community is remembering him not just for his runs, but for the dignity and dedication he brought to the sport.

A brief but impactful Test career

Cowper played 27 Tests for Australia between 1964 and 1968, scoring 2,061 runs at an average of 46.84. He notched up five centuries and also contributed with the ball, taking 36 wickets with his part-time off-spin. His calm demeanour and technical proficiency made him one of the most reliable batters of his time.

Historic triple century at the MCG

The highlight of Cowper’s career came in February 1966, when he scored a mammoth 307 against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The innings, which lasted 12 hours and took 589 balls, remains the only Test triple century made in Australia in the 20th century. It came in dramatic fashion after Cowper had been left out of the previous Test in Adelaide and returned on his home ground to produce one of the game’s greatest innings.

Second only to Bradman at home

Cowper’s record on home soil was particularly outstanding. His average of 75.78 in Tests played in Australia ranks second only to Sir Donald Bradman, cementing his place among the elite. Though his international career was relatively short, he left an enduring mark with both bat and ball.

Life beyond cricket

Following his retirement in 1968, Cowper pursued a career as a stockbroker but remained involved in cricket as an ICC match referee. His lifelong service to the game was recognised in 2023 when he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Tributes from Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia remembered Cowper as a “wonderful batter” and a figure who had a “strong influence” on Australian and Victorian cricket. Chairman Mike Baird said Cowper’s triple century at the MCG would forever be one of the sport’s iconic moments, highlighting both his skill and composure.

A lasting legacy

Survived by his wife and two daughters, Bob Cowper leaves behind not only a remarkable statistical record but also a legacy of grace and commitment to cricket. His contribution to Australian sport will continue to inspire generations to come.