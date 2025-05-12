What is Virat Kohli's 269? Full list of Kohli's 100s and 200s in Tests

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket ending the speculation about his future in the longest format ahead of the much-awaited India's tour of England.

The 36-year-old Kohli turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

Why did Virat Kohli use #269 in his Instagram post while announcing retirement?

Kohli was the 269th player to represent India in Test cricket. He used #269 in his instagram post while announcing retirement from Test cricket.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

Also Read

As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

#269, signing off."

Virat Kohli runs in Test cricket Format M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 200 Test 123 210 9230 16608 254 46.85 55.58 13 1027 30 31 30 7

Full list of Virat Kohli’s Test Centuries No. Score Opposition Venue Date 1 116 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 24-Jan-12 2 103 New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 31-Aug-12 3 103 England Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 13-Dec-12 4 107 Australia M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 22-Feb-13 5 119 South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 18-Dec-13 6 105* New Zealand Basin Reserve, Wellington 14-Feb-14 7 115 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09-Dec-14 8 141 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09-Dec-14 9 169 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26-Dec-14 10 147 Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 06-Jan-15 11 103 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 12-Aug-15 12 200 West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound 21-Jul-16 13 211 New Zealand Holkar Stadium, Indore 08-Oct-16 14 167 England ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 17-Nov-16 15 235 England Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 08-Dec-16 16 204 Bangladesh Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 09-Feb-17 17 103* Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 26-Jul-17 18 104* Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16-Nov-17 19 213 Sri Lanka Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 24-Nov-17 20 243 Sri Lanka Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 02-Dec-17 21 153 South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 13-Jan-18 22 149 England Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 01-Aug-18 23 103 England Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18-Aug-18 24 139 West Indies Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 04-Oct-18 25 123 Australia Perth Stadium, Perth 14-Dec-18 26 254* South Africa Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 10-Oct-19 27 136 Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 22-Nov-19 28 186 Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 12-Mar-23 29 121 West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 21-Jul-23 30 100* Australia Perth Stadium, Perth 24-Nov-24

Virat Kohli full list of double hundreds in Test cricket RUNS BALLS 4s 6s BATTING POSITION INNINGS OPPOSITION VENUE DATE 200 283 24 0 4th 1st West Indies North Sound July 2016 211 366 20 0 4th 1st New Zealand Indore October 2016 235 340 25 1 4th 2nd England Mumbai (WS) December 2016 204 246 24 0 4th 1st Bangladesh Hyderabad February 2017 213 267 17 2 4th 2nd Sri Lanka Nagpur November 2017 243 287 25 0 4th 1st Sri Lanka Delhi December 2017 254* 336 33 2 4th 1st South Africa Pune October 2019

Important key facts about Virat Kohli's cricket career?

When did Virat Kohli make his T20 International debut?

Kohli made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on June 12, 2010 at the Harare Sports Club.

When did Kohli play his last T20 International match?

His last T20I was against South Africa on June 29, 2024 at Kensington Oval.

When did Virat Kohli make his Test debut?

Kohli debuted in Test cricket against the West Indies on June 20, 2011 at Sabina Park.

When was his most recent Test appearance?

His last Test was played against Australia on January 3, 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What was the date and venue of Kohli’s ODI debut?

He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

When did he last feature in an ODI match?

His last ODI appearance was against New Zealand on March 9, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When did Virat Kohli make his IPL debut?

Kohli made his IPL debut on April 18, 2008 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When did Kohli debut in the Champions League (CL) T20?

His CL T20 debut came against Cape Cobras on October 8, 2009 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What was his last Champions League (CL) T20 match?

He played his final CL T20 match against Mumbai Indians on October 9, 2011 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

He retired from Test cricket after hitting 30 hundreds and seven double hundreds in Test cricket. His average in Tests is 55.58, with 254 vs Sri Lanka as his highest individual score in the longest format of the game.Kohli hit seven double centuries, most by any Indians, in Test cricket.