Lord's to Adelaide: Top 5 Virat Kohli quotes during his Test cricket career

From fiery triumphs to painful lows, each quote tells a story of a leader who wore his heart on his sleeve and redefined what it meant to be a modern-day Test cricketer.

Virat Kohli
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli’s Test career wasn’t just defined by runs and centuries—it was shaped by moments of raw emotion, unshakable belief, and fearless leadership. Whether it was rallying his team to a famous win at Lord’s or responding to crushing defeats with dignity and resolve, Kohli’s words often reflected the heartbeat of Indian cricket.  From fiery triumphs to painful lows, each quote tells a story of a leader who wore his heart on his sleeve and redefined what it meant to be a modern-day Test cricketer.    Here’s a look at five iconic moments, told through Kohli’s own powerful words:
 
1. Bringing Hell at Lord’s – 2021
"If someone’s laughing now, let them—because for the next 60 overs, they’ll feel the heat."
 
This wasn’t just a soundbite—it defined Kohli’s fierce mindset. On the final day at Lord’s, India transformed a likely draw into a stunning victory. His intense leadership style combined with calculated aggression brought back a touch of old-school Test cricket—tough, emotional, and fearless.
 
2. Dissapointment in South Africa – 2018

"My 150 doesn’t matter. A 30 in a winning cause would’ve meant far more."
 
Kohli always valued team success over personal stats. After scoring a brilliant 153 in a losing cause, he made it clear that individual glory was never the priority. His words reflected a leader committed to collective achievement rather than personal accolades. 
 
3. Positive mindset in Adelaide – 2014
"Chasing the target was always on our mind. Negativity has no place in this team."
 
Though India didn’t win the match, Kohli’s twin centuries and bold mindset during his first outing as Test captain changed the tone of Indian cricket abroad. It was no longer about surviving overseas—it was about setting the terms.
 
4. Triumph in Sydney – 2019 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
"This is the proudest I’ve ever felt as a cricketer. Leading this group is a true honour."
 
Kohli’s emotional words after India’s historic series win in Australia showed just how much this achievement meant to him. It wasn’t just about the scoreline—it was about a team culture he had helped nurture finally coming to fruition.
 
5. The Fall in Adelaide – 2020
"This is probably our worst batting day. But we will bounce back—I have no doubt."
 
Following India’s shocking 36 all out in the first Test of the 2020-21 Australia tour, Kohli faced the media head-on. With calm assurance, he promised a comeback. And India delivered—while he was back home, his belief in the team remained unshaken.
First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

