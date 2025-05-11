'He is not going to retire': Brian Lara on Kohli's retirement rumours

ALSO READ: What are chances of India winning England series if Virat Kohli retires? Amid swirling speculation over Virat Kohli’s potential retirement from Test cricket, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has voiced strong support for the Indian star, insisting that the format needs a player of Kohli’s stature. Lara, in a post on Instagram, suggested that Kohli is unlikely to walk away from red-ball cricket anytime soon, predicting that the Indian great would average over 60 for the remainder of his career. The statement came just days after reports emerged that Kohli had expressed his desire to step away from the longest format of the game, following Rohit Sharma’s confirmed retirement from Tests. These developments arrive ahead of India’s high-stakes five-Test series against England, beginning 20 June at Headingley as part of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Lara believes Kohli will stay on

Kohli reportedly in talks with BCCI Multiple sources have suggested that Kohli has been engaged in discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the past month regarding his future in the Test arena. While nothing has been officially confirmed, reports indicate that the idea of retirement has been under serious consideration. Brian Lara took to Instagram to address the growing uncertainty around Kohli’s Test future. Without naming any sources, the former West Indies captain confidently stated that Kohli is "going to be persuaded" and "is NOT going to retire from Test cricket." Lara’s post was widely shared, especially as it came in the wake of media reports hinting at Kohli’s impending decision to step away from the format.

The last senior pillar standing

If Kohli were to retire, it would mark the end of a decorated 14-year Test career. He has accumulated 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. His leadership record is equally impressive — 40 wins in 68 matches make him India’s most successful Test captain to date.

Following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, and the exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from recent squads, Kohli remains one of the few senior players in the Test set-up alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

A recent dip, but still capable of brilliance

Kohli’s recent form hasn’t helped silence the speculation. In the recent Border–Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, he managed just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75. Still, his century at Perth — his first since July 2023 — was a reminder of his enduring class.