SMAT 2025: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan hits century off 47 balls vs Assam

Sarfaraz unleashed his hard-hitting strokeplay vs Assam . He hit seven sixes and eight boundaries to complete his fiery hundred.

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Sarfaraz Khan slammed a brilliant century during the Mumbai vs Assam T20 match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, Ground B, on Tuesday. Sarfaraz reached the milestone in the final over of Mumbai’s innings.
 
Put in to bat first, Ayush Mhatre, who scored back-to-back hundreds in the previous two matches, departed in the fourth over. Sarfaraz Khan, who came to bat at number three, started his innings on a sedate note.
 
However, as the game progressed, Sarfaraz unleashed his hard-hitting strokeplay. He hit seven sixes and eight boundaries.  (More to follow)

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

