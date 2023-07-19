Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023: India to face arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2

Asia Cup 2023: India to face arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2

India will face Pakistan on September 2 in Asia Cup 2023, which begins on August 30. ACC agrees for hybrid model, the first four matches to be held in Pakistan, remaining in Sri Lanka

India captain Rohit Sharma with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during Asia Cup 2022.

The Asia Cup is set to begin on August 30, and India will face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy in the Asia Cup 2023. The first match of the tournament will be played between the hosts Pakistan and Nepal, who will play in Asia Cup for the first time in Multan. The tournament will conclude on September 17.

ACC approves hybrid model

After several rounds of meetings and discussions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) finally agreed on a hybrid model for the Asia Cup. ACC approved a unique hybrid model that resulted in multiple revisions of the draft schedule proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board. 

The first four matches of the tournament will be held in Pakistan while the remaining matches will take place in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be held from August 31 to September 17.

Asia Cup 2023: Format
The teams are divided into two groups for the Asia Cup. India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group B.


Then, four teams will advance to the Super Four stage. Thereafter, the teams who finish in the top two positions will advance to the final, making it an intense battle for the championship.

Preparation for World Cup

This year, Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-overs format. The Asia Cup is a perfect stage for the crucial preparation for World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held later this year. 

The Asia Cup will help the Asian teams to fine-tune their strategies and lineups ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India. Except for Nepal, which is not a part of the World Cup, the tournament offers invaluable opportunities for the remaining teams to assess their strengths and weaknesses.

