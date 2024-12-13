WATCH Shubman Gill press conference ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

As India prepares to face Australia in the third Test, starting Saturday, at the Gabba in Brisbane, Shubman Gill provided valuable insights into the team’s mindset, the challenges of playing in Australia, and his own journey as a cricketer. In a press conference ahead of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, the young Indian batter touched upon the return to The Gabba - where India clinched the series in their previous tour, the unique demands of Test cricket, and the camaraderie within the team.

Nostalgia and the Memories of 2021

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming Returning to the Gabba, the venue of India’s historic 2021 triumph, brought back a wave of emotions for Gill. "It was definitely very nostalgic when I came here. The entire team walking to the stadium again, reminiscent of the 2021 win, brought back a flood of memories,” he said. However, the focus is firmly on the present, with the team keen to assess the wicket during the game. "The wicket looks good, but we will understand it better once we play on it.”

Why Australia Is a Formidable Opponent

Gill highlighted the mental toughness required to succeed in Australia, especially in Test cricket. "The intensity of the games, especially in Test matches, is one of the most challenging aspects. Maintaining that intensity throughout five days requires significant mental toughness," he explained. Beyond physical endurance, Gill pointed out the mental fitness required to counter the relentless pressure posed by the Australian team.

The Challenge of Australian Conditions

Playing in Australia is never easy, particularly for visiting batters. Gill acknowledged the difficulty of adapting to the fast, bouncy pitches. "The conditions are undoubtedly challenging. There is a phase between the 30th and 35th overs until the second new ball when it gets slightly easier to bat. But the key challenge is maintaining mental intensity during this period,” he observed. Australia’s tradition of fielding world-class fast bowlers on hard, fast wickets only adds to the difficulty. "It’s vital to stay mentally sharp and maintain the same intensity you started with at the crease."

Shubman Gill press conference video | India vs Australia 3rd Test in Brisbane

Adapting to the Pink Ball

Gill also highlighted upon how difficult it was for the Indian batters to play Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. "The pink ball behaves slightly differently compared to the red ball. It is harder to pick up the seam and the bowler's hand, particularly at night," Gill noted. With limited experience in pink-ball Tests, Gill emphasised the need for batsmen to adapt quickly to the altered dynamics.

The Beauty of a Long Test Series

For Gill, the length of a Test series against a formidable opponent like Australia offers a chance to grow and improve. "A bowler might get you out three or four times, but facing them again in the next match gives you a chance to understand and address your vulnerabilities," he said. This iterative process, according to Gill, is what makes Test cricket so special—an intense test of both skill and mental resilience.

Familiarity with the Opposition

Having faced Australia multiple times in recent years, Gill believes both teams have a clear understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. "Even before the series began, we had played against them enough to understand their style. Their Test side has been relatively consistent over the past 5-6 years, with only a few changes due to injuries or other reasons," he remarked. This mutual familiarity has added a tactical dimension to the ongoing series.

Assessing absence of Scott Boland from Australia Playing 11 for the third Test

When asked about Scott Boland - who is set to miss the third Test -, one of Australia’s newer fast-bowling sensations, Gill acknowledged his skill while pointing to the experience of his peers. "He’s definitely a good bowler. However, the three fast bowlers who have been playing for Australia for 8-10 years have a significant edge in experience," he said, adding that while Boland matches them in skill, the experience of his senior teammates often proves decisive in critical situations.

Personal Growth and Confidence

Reflecting on his own progress, Gill expressed confidence in his growth as a batter. "I feel more confident now. Playing here for the first time was challenging, but I’ve learned to maintain my freedom as a batsman, irrespective of what’s happening on the other end," he explained. While acknowledging moments of hesitation in the past, he noted that these experiences have shaped his understanding of Test cricket’s unique demands.

Team's Focus: Building a Strong Start

The Indian team’s batting group has been focusing on posting a substantial first-innings total, a critical component of their strategy. "As a batting group, we’ve focused on posting a big first-innings total. Each batsman will stick to their individual game plan, but collectively, we aim to build a substantial score upfront," Gill revealed.

The Mood in the Team

Despite the series being tied, Gill described the mood in the camp as upbeat. "The mood in the team is excellent. We had a team dinner yesterday, which was a lot of fun. Despite not performing well in the Adelaide Test, the series is still tied,” he said. With two matches left, the team is optimistic about reclaiming the upper hand.

Debunking Intimidation

Gill dismissed the notion that the current generation of Indian batters feels intimidated by Australia. "In the last four series we’ve played, we’ve won. Fear or intimidation doesn’t come into play. The current generation is more focused on the game than on who is delivering the ball,” he asserted, reflecting the confidence of a young team unburdened by past narratives.

Lighter Moments in the Nets