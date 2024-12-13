Shubman Gill extends greetings to Gukesh for becoming World Chess Champion

In between all this, Gill took a moment to congratulate Indian chess grandmaster and now world champion Dommaraju Gukesh, who created history by winning the title on Thursday, December 12, at just 18 years of age. The Indian cricket team is currently busy preparing for the third Test of the ongoing five-match India vs Australia Test series in Brisbane, starting Saturday, December 14. Star Indian batter Shubman Gill attended the pre-match press conference on Friday and gave his take on multiple issues revolving around the Test series , including India’s attacking approach, their vulnerability with pink balls, and also refuted the claims of Indian batters struggling with short balls made by Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who attended the meeting ahead of him.In between all this, Gill took a moment to congratulate Indian chess grandmaster and now world champion Dommaraju Gukesh, who created history by winning the title on Thursday, December 12, at just 18 years of age.

Shubman Gill congratulates D Gukesh on his historic achievement

Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Indian opener Shubman Gill congratulated D Gukesh , who made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Speaking to the media, Gill praised Gukesh’s remarkable achievement and expressed pride on behalf of the Indian cricket team. He called the feat of becoming the youngest World Chess Champion a significant milestone, emphasising how extraordinary this accomplishment is.

D Gukesh shatters records to become World Chess Champion

D Gukesh etched his name in history on Thursday by dethroning China’s Ding Liren with a 7.5-6.5 victory in their World Chess Championship match held in Singapore. The 18-year-old Grandmaster claimed the coveted title after winning the 14th game in just 58 moves, making him the 18th World Chess Champion overall.

ALSO READ: Chess World Championship: Winners full list, history, all you need to know Reflecting on his monumental achievement, Gukesh shared his emotional journey, revealing that he had dreamed of this moment for the past 10 years. He expressed his happiness at finally turning that dream into reality.

Breaking Kasparov’s record

Before Gukesh’s historic victory, Russian legend Garry Kasparov held the record as the youngest World Chess Champion, having won the title at 22 in 1985. Gukesh’s triumph now replaces Kasparov's record, making the Chennai-born prodigy the new face of chess.

In addition to becoming the youngest champion, Gukesh is also the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the prestigious title. The young Grandmaster had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year, further cementing his status as a rising star in the world of chess.