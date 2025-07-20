WCL 2025 clash between India and Pakistan cancelled after players' protest

ALSO READ: Tri-nation series 4th T20: ZIM vs SA Playing 11, toss time, live streaming In a dramatic turn for cricket fans, the anticipated veterans’ cricket match between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has been cancelled. The cancellation came after prominent Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, chose to withdraw from the fixture. Their decision, which was communicated publicly and directly to organisers, cited the sensitive geopolitical climate following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which deeply affected public sentiment in India. This intense backlash, both from the cricketing community and fans, left little room for a cross-border sporting spectacle, despite the organisers' original intention to evoke nostalgia and unity through the veterans’ contest.

The WCL, which began its second season at Edgbaston on 18 June and is scheduled to conclude on 2 August, now proceeds without its marquee India–Pakistan matchup — a fixture that was meant to rekindle memories from previous legendary encounters. Indian legends take stand after Pahalgam tragedy Central to the controversy was the stance of senior Indian cricketers, who made it clear well in advance that playing Pakistan under the current circumstances was off the table. Shikhar Dhawan, in a formal communication delivered as early as 11 May, reiterated that he would not play against Pakistan in this edition of the WCL. He referenced the “prevailing tensions” between the neighbouring nations, underscoring that the decision was taken after thorough consideration and in solidarity with national sentiment. Other former cricketers in the India Legends squad, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, similarly withdrew, reflecting the collective mood within the team.

Organisers respond to fans’ and players’ sentiment The WCL organisers, who had planned the match to foster goodwill and provide fans with “happy memories” of classic India–Pakistan clashes, found themselves in the midst of mounting criticism. They acknowledged that the move had “unintentionally hurt feelings and stirred emotions” instead of bringing joy, and they apologised sincerely for causing discomfort to the Indian legends. WCL officials pointed out that their initial decision was influenced by recent examples of sporting engagement between the two nations in volleyball and hockey, but they recognised the unique sensitivities attached to cricket and this particular historical moment.