Tri-nation series 4th T20: ZIM vs SA Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Zimbabwe will take on South Africa in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club. With two heavy defeats already, Zimbabwe find themselves in a must-win situation to stay in contention for a place in the final. Their batting has been inconsistent and the bowling has lacked penetration, making a strong response absolutely essential.

South Africa, meanwhile, have had a mixed run so far, registering one win and one loss in their opening two fixtures. They will be keen to assert dominance over the hosts and move closer to sealing a spot in the final. While their top order has looked solid, consistency remains key.

The pitch at Harare has offered some help to spinners, and batting hasn’t been entirely straightforward. Zimbabwe will need to find a way to neutralise South Africa’s power-hitters to stay alive in the tri-series in front of the home crowd.

When does the ZIM vs SA 4th T20I match take place?

