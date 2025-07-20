Tri-nation series 4th T20: ZIM vs SA Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Zimbabwe will take on South Africa in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club. With two heavy defeats already, Zimbabwe find themselves in a must-win situation to stay in contention for a place in the final. Their batting has been inconsistent and the bowling has lacked penetration, making a strong response absolutely essential.
South Africa, meanwhile, have had a mixed run so far, registering one win and one loss in their opening two fixtures. They will be keen to assert dominance over the hosts and move closer to sealing a spot in the final. While their top order has looked solid, consistency remains key.
The pitch at Harare has offered some help to spinners, and batting hasn’t been entirely straightforward. Zimbabwe will need to find a way to neutralise South Africa’s power-hitters to stay alive in the tri-series in front of the home crowd.
Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I Playing 11 today
Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande/Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa/Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dré Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20s
- Total matches played: 7
- Zimbabwe won: 0
- South Africa won: 6
- No result: 1
Squads of Both Teams
Zimbabwe squad: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa
South Africa squad: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane
Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming in India today
When does the ZIM vs SA 4th T20I match take place?
Zimbabwe will take on South Africa for the 4th T20I on July 20.
What is the venue of the ZIM vs SA 4th T20I match?
Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, will host the 4th T20I between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
At what time will the live toss for the ZIM vs SA 4th T20I take place?
The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I live toss will occur at 4 PM IST.
At what time will the ZIM vs SA 4th T20I match begin?
The live match time for Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I is 4:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the ZIM vs SA 4th T20I match in India?
The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I match live telecast will not be available in India.
How do you watch the live streaming of today’s ZIM vs SA 4th T20I match in India?
FanCode will provide the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I match.