Contract limits PCB's bid to release interim coach Azhar Mahmood: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to release interim red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood, a former Test all-rounder, but is constrained by the contract signed with him by the previous management of the board, according to an insider.

The source said that if Azhar is released before his contract expires, the PCB will have to compensate him with six months' salary -- a payment of approximately PKR 450 million (USD 160,000).

"Which is why the PCB recently named him as interim head coach of the national red-ball team until his contract expires next year in April-May," the insider said.

He said that, as per information, PCB is paying the all-rounder a salary of approximately PKR 7.5 million per month.

"The problem arose when Mike Hesson, the recently-appointed white-ball head coach made it clear he would have his own support staff and Azhar was not among his selections." "This left the PCB with a major problem of how to utilise Azhar's expertise to justify paying him such a handsome salary, as even if they wanted they couldn't release him without the six months of compensation," the insider added. Azhar himself is not happy with how things are working in the board, and despite requests to be assigned with the national junior team, he has faced resistance from some insiders in the PCB.