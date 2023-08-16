Home / Cricket / News / West Indies' Marlon Samuels found guilty by anti-corruption tribunal

West Indies' Marlon Samuels found guilty by anti-corruption tribunal

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal

Press Trust of India Dubai
Marlon Samuels found guilty by anti-corruption tribunal. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC), in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code, had charged Samuels in September 2021 of breaching four counts of anti-corruption code during a T10 league in 2019.

The 42-year-old has been found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before the Tribunal.

"The Tribunal will now consider the submissions of each party before deciding on the appropriate sanction to be imposed. The decision will follow in due course," ICC said in a release.

Samuels played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is in his international career, scoring 11,134 runs and taking 152 wickets. He retired from international cricket in November 2020.

The former top-order batter has been found guilty of breaching articles 2.4.2, 2.4.3, 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code.

The three articles deal with failure to disclose to the Anti-Corruption Official, receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that "could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute", non-cooperation with the investigation, and obstructing or delaying the investigation by "concealing information that may have been relevant"

Samuels was a part of the event in 2019 when he turned up for Karnataka Tuskers, which was led by South African star Hashim Amla.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

