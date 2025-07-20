Home / Cricket / News / West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11
West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11
The cricketing spotlight falls on Sabina Park, Jamaica, as the West Indies take on Australia in the opener of their five-match T20I series. Both teams are seeking a strong start ahead of the next T20 World Cup, and fans can expect fireworks from this much-awaited clash.
 
West Indies look to shake off a disappointing Test campaign, drawing hope from seasoned performers and emerging talent under Shai Hope’s captaincy. Power-hitters like Andre Russell and Evin Lewis are primed to thrill the home crowd, while the hosts’ overall T20 record at Sabina Park adds an edge of confidence. 
 
Australia come into the fixture with a clear intent, having already announced their playing 11 on the eve of the match — a move that signals stability and tactical clarity. Excitement surrounds Mitchell Owen, who will be making his international debut and adding new energy to the visiting line-up. Mitchell Marsh leads a side balanced with firepower and versatility, with key names like Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa expected to play pivotal roles.
 
The head-to-head in T20Is between these heavyweights stands level at 11–11, further setting the stage for a closely fought series opener as both teams look to settle combinations and build momentum for the marquee events ahead.

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11:

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
 
Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 22
  • West Indies won: 11
  • Australia won: 11
  • No result: 0

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I full squad

West Indies squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie
 
Australia squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match take place? 
The first T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Monday, July 21, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match? 
The match will be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.
 
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 1st T20I take place? 
The toss for the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match will take place at 5:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match in India? 
The live telecast for the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

