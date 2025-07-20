ICC World Test Championship: England to host next three finals till 2031

England will remain the home of Test cricket’s most prestigious finale for the foreseeable future, with the ICC awarding the next three editions of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final—2027, 2029 and 2031—to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The decision was ratified during the International Cricket Council’s Annual Conference in Singapore, where global cricket leaders convened to review progress and shape the sport’s direction.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20 ICC officials acknowledged England’s consistent ability to host high-profile events successfully, citing the well-organised finals in 2021 and 2023 as key factors behind the decision. Several other significant developments also emerged from the conference, including expanded support for displaced Afghan women cricketers, continued scrutiny of USA Cricket, and the addition of new Associate Members to the ICC family.

England’s proven track record rewarded The ECB’s successful hosting of previous WTC Finals at iconic venues like The Oval and Lord’s was instrumental in securing the next three editions. The ICC Board noted that England’s infrastructure, fan engagement and historical connection to Test cricket make it an ideal location for the championship deciders. The Board expressed confidence that continuing to host the Finals in England will enhance the stature of the WTC and sustain its growing popularity. The consistency and reliability shown in previous tournaments made the ECB a clear choice for the future cycle. Afghan women cricketers to receive expanded support A central highlight of the conference was the ICC’s ongoing initiative to support displaced women cricketers of Afghan origin. The programme, guided by ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja and jointly executed by the BCCI, ECB and Cricket Australia, will offer high-performance opportunities, access to domestic competitions, and pathways to participate in global events.

The ICC indicated that these cricketers may be seen in action at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, offering them a platform to showcase their talent on the world stage. USA Cricket under deadline for reforms USA Cricket remained under the ICC's scanner, with the global body reiterating its demand for governance reforms. The organisation has been given a three-month window to conduct free and fair elections and rectify internal issues. The ICC warned that it reserves the right to act further if USA Cricket fails to comply within the stipulated timeframe.

This development is part of a broader push by the ICC to ensure that all member boards meet internationally accepted standards of governance and transparency. Changes in the Chief Executives’ Committee Three new Associate Member representatives were elected to the ICC’s Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC): Gurumurthy Palani (France Cricket), Anuraag Bhatnagar (Cricket Hong Kong, China), and Gurdeep Klair (Cricket Canada). Their appointments reflect the ICC’s continued effort to ensure balanced representation from emerging cricket nations. At the same time, the Board placed on record its appreciation for the outgoing CEC members—Sumod Damodar (Botswana), Rashpal Bajwa (Canada) and Umair Butt (Denmark)—for their contributions to the global game.