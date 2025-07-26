Home / Cricket / News / West Indies vs Australia 4th T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies vs Australia 4th T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
West Indies and Australia square off in the 4th T20I of their five-match series on 27 July at Warner Park, St Kitts. Australia have already clinched the series with a commanding 3–0 lead, carrying their dominance from the Tests into the white-ball format. Standouts like Tim David, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Owen have powered Australia’s chase-heavy victories, with David’s blistering century in the last game epitomising their batting strength. Skipper Mitchell Marsh’s aggressive leadership has ensured that the visitors remain hungry for a clean sweep. 
 
For the West Indies, the focus is now on pride and salvaging the series. Despite individual sparks—most notably Shai Hope’s maiden T20I hundred—the hosts have struggled with bowling discipline and defending high scores. At home, they’ll hope for stronger showings from Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, and their spinners as they aim to reverse fortunes.
 
Warner Park is traditionally batting-friendly, but overcast weather may assist the bowlers early on. Expect another high-scoring game, with West Indies desperate for a breakthrough and Australia seeking complete domination.

West Indies vs Australia 4th T20 playing 11:

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann
 
West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is
  • Total matches played: 25
  • West Indies won: 11
  • Australia won: 14
  • No result: 0

West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I full squad

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie
 
Australia Squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis

West Indies vs Australia 4th T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match take place? 
The 4th T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Sunday, 27 July 2025.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match? 
The match will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
 
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 4th T20I take place? 
The toss for the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match will take place at 4:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match is scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match in India? 
The live telecast for the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics :Australia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

