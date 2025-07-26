West Indies vs Australia 4th T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies and Australia square off in the 4th T20I of their five-match series on 27 July at Warner Park, St Kitts. Australia have already clinched the series with a commanding 3–0 lead, carrying their dominance from the Tests into the white-ball format. Standouts like Tim David, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Owen have powered Australia’s chase-heavy victories, with David’s blistering century in the last game epitomising their batting strength. Skipper Mitchell Marsh’s aggressive leadership has ensured that the visitors remain hungry for a clean sweep.

For the West Indies, the focus is now on pride and salvaging the series. Despite individual sparks—most notably Shai Hope’s maiden T20I hundred—the hosts have struggled with bowling discipline and defending high scores. At home, they’ll hope for stronger showings from Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, and their spinners as they aim to reverse fortunes.

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is

Warner Park is traditionally batting-friendly, but overcast weather may assist the bowlers early on. Expect another high-scoring game, with West Indies desperate for a breakthrough and Australia seeking complete domination.

When does the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match take place?

The 4th T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Sunday, 27 July 2025.

What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match?

The match will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 4th T20I take place?

The toss for the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match will take place at 4:00 AM IST.

At what time will the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match begin?

The first ball of the WI vs AUS 4th T20I match is scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.