ENG vs IND: Gill-Rahul continue India's battle for survival in Manchester

England were looking a little desperate for wickets which costed them 2 reviews as well as Stokes' decision making was slightly tipped over in the favour for the bowlers.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
The post-lunch session began with Indian batters Shubman Gill and KL Rahul going into a battle for survival against England pacers after the side saw two wickets tumble down in the first over itself. Both batters took Team India to 86/2 at tea in 29 overs, trying to give India a glimmer of getting back into the tie.
 
Both batters tread cautiously while still keeping their focus on rotating the strike as well. Rahul looked in his stride again, getting a few straight drives in that went for boundaries in the middle, while skipper Gill also showed intent at times while edging closer to his fifty. He also became the highest run-scoring Indian captain in Tests against England, surpassing Kohli (655 runs) in the 2nd innings.
 
England were looking a little desperate for wickets which costed them 2 reviews as well as Stokes' decision making was slightly tipped over in the favour for the bowlers as the skipper gave into their persuasions.
 
Both batters ended the post-lunch session with the score at 86/2 with Shubman Gill completing his 8th Test fifty in the process, while Rahul was the more cautious one, scoring a 93-ball 30 till tea.  Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard  England posting a mammoth 669 in 1st innings
  Earlier, the opening session of Day 4 began with complete domination by the hosts. After Ben Stokes’ sensational century helped England post a massive 669 in their first innings, the Indian batting lineup collapsed under scoreboard pressure. Chris Woakes struck twice in the very first over, removing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sai Sudharsan for ducks, leaving India reeling at 1/2 at lunch.
 
Stokes led from the front with a superb 141-run knock, adding to his five-wicket haul earlier, making him the first England captain to achieve the rare double of a century and a five-for in the same Test. England’s innings was built on aggressive batting despite overcast conditions, with Stokes accelerating after reaching his hundred. Brydon Carse provided valuable support before falling as the final wicket to Ravindra Jadeja, giving England a massive 311-run lead.
 
This was the first time in 11 years that India conceded over 600 runs in a Test innings, the last being New Zealand’s 680/8 declared in Wellington in 2014, led by Brendon McCullum’s triple century.
 
Indian bowlers, including Siraj and Washington Sundar, struggled to find any breakthroughs or assistance from the pitch. Even after drinks, when Jadeja was brought on in hopes of a turnaround, the pitch remained docile, aiding the batters.
 
With Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at the crease, India face an uphill battle to save the match. England, brimming with confidence, now eye an innings victory at Old Trafford. 
India 2nd Inning
86-2 (29 ov) CRR:2.97
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b C Woakes 0 4 0 0 0  
KL Rahul Not out 30 93 2 0 32.26  
Sai Sudharsan c H Brook b C Woakes 0 1 0 0 0  
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 52 80 8 0 65  
Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 4, p 0)  
Total 86 (2 wkts, 29 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
0-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.4),0-2(Sai Sudharsan 0.5)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Chris Woakes 7 2 25 2 1 0 3.57
Jofra Archer 7 2 18 0 0 0 2.57
Brydon Carse 7 2 22 0 3 0 3.14
Liam Dawson 7 2 17 0 0 0 2.43
Joe Root 1 0 4 0 0 0 4
 

Topics :Test CricketIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

