ENG vs IND: Gill-Rahul continue India's battle for survival in Manchester

|India 2nd Inning
|86-2 (29 ov) CRR:2.97
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b C Woakes
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|30
|93
|2
|0
|32.26
|Sai Sudharsan
|c H Brook b C Woakes
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|52
|80
|8
|0
|65
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|86 (2 wkts, 29 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|0-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.4),0-2(Sai Sudharsan 0.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|7
|2
|25
|2
|1
|0
|3.57
|Jofra Archer
|7
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2.57
|Brydon Carse
|7
|2
|22
|0
|3
|0
|3.14
|Liam Dawson
|7
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2.43
|Joe Root
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
