Joe Root hits 39th Test ton, sets record for most 500+ scores vs India

Most 500+ scores in a Test series vs India Player Times 500+ Runs vs IND in a Series Joe Root (ENG) 3 Everton Weekes (WI) 2 Zaheer Abbas (PAK) 2 Younis Khan (PAK) 2 Garry Sobers (WI) 2 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 2 Joe Root relishes playing vs India Joe Root has often liked to play against India in Tests and has come up with a hundred on most of the occassions over the years as well. He has 13 Test hundreds against India now, which is the joint 2nd number of hundreds a player has ever recorded against a single team in Test cricket. This is also Root's 16th hundred against India in International cricket, the joint-most alongside Steven Smith. Most Test hundreds vs a single team Rank Player Opponent Hundreds 1 Don Bradman (AUS) vs England 19 2 Sunil Gavaskar (IND) vs West Indies 13 3 Joe Root (ENG) vs India 13 4 Jack Hobbs (ENG) vs Australia 12 5 Steven Smith (AUS) vs England 12

Joe Root went on to complete his 39th Test hundred for England on Day 4 of the 5th Test against India as his brilliant knock guides the hosts very close to another Test match win which will confirm them as the winners of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with a margin of 3-1.Root completed his century in 138 deliveries on the day as he also recorded an impressive feat against India in Test cricket. Root is now the player with most 500+ scores against India in a Test series, recording the feat 3 times in his career.