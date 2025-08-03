ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4: Pacers in control as ENG batters stay cautious

India began the first session on Day 4 with energy and focus, attacking the England batters through tight lines and seam movement. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led the charge, probing with consistent accuracy. Siraj bowled a fiery spell, constantly threatening Joe Root with nip-backers and seam movement. He nearly dismissed Root with a beauty that beat the outside edge, but UltraEdge showed no contact.

Prasidh Krishna struck the first blow of the day by removing Ben Duckett for 54, caught by KL Rahul at second slip. Duckett had looked composed but was undone by persistence and smart field placement. The breakthrough ended a promising stand and brought Ollie Pope to the crease. Siraj continues his fine form Siraj, the standout bowler of the series, continued to torment England's batters. He dismissed Ollie Pope LBW with a sharp nip-backer that stayed low and struck the batter in front of middle. Pope reviewed reluctantly, but ball-tracking confirmed it was crashing into leg stump. Siraj's ability to move the ball off the seam from a wide angle has been a consistent threat throughout the series, and he ended the session with figures of 2/44 in 12 overs.

Brook counters the pressure with flair Harry Brook walked in under pressure at 106/3 and started cautiously before opening up. He launched a counterattack, targeting Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna with audacious strokeplay. Brook smashed Akash Deep for a flat six over cover and followed it up with a powerful pull shot for four. He continued the assault with a top-edged six off Prasidh that Siraj caught but inadvertently stepped on the boundary rope, gifting Brook the maximum. Brook reached 37 off 29 by lunch with an aggressive approach that disrupted India’s rhythm. At the other end, Joe Root absorbed the pressure and played within himself. He was beaten a few times and mistimed a couple of drives but also produced elegant boundaries, particularly through cover. His restraint helped steady England as wickets fell around him.

England 2nd innings scorecard at lunch: England 2nd Inning 164-3 (38 ov) CRR:4.32 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley b M Siraj 14 36 2 0 38.89 Ben Duckett c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 54 83 6 0 65.06 Ollie Pope (C) lbw b M Siraj 27 34 5 0 79.41 Joe Root Not out 23 46 3 0 50 Harry Brook Not out 38 30 4 2 126.67 Extras 8 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 1, p 0) Total 164 (3 wkts, 38 Ov) Yet to Bat Jacob Bethell,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Gus Atkinson,Jamie Overton,Josh Tongue Fall of Wickets 50-1(Zak Crawley 13.5),82-2(Ben Duckett 22.4),106-3(Ollie Pope 27.3) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Akash Deep 13 2 44 0 1 1 3.38 Prasidh Krishna 13 2 74 1 0 0 5.69 Mohammed Siraj 12 3 44 2 0 0 3.67 England scored 75 runs in the session for the loss of Duckett and Pope, going to lunch at 162/3 after 37 overs. Brook’s aggression and Root’s composure ensured England stayed competitive against a relentless Indian attack on a pitch still offering seam and bounce.

