Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

|Highest run getter in India vs England 2025 Test series
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|5
|10
|754
|75.4
|65.57
|79
|12
|2
|KL Rahul
|5
|10
|532
|53.2
|49.91
|67
|-
|3
|Joe Root
|5
|9
|530
|75.71
|57.17
|48
|-
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|10
|516
|86
|55.07
|47
|6
|5
|Harry Brook
|5
|9
|481
|53.44
|81.39
|51
|6
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|7
|479
|68.43
|77.63
|49
|17
|7
|Ben Duckett
|5
|9
|462
|51.33
|82.94
|58
|1
|8
|Jamie Smith
|5
|8
|432
|72
|82.44
|46
|11
|9
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|5
|10
|411
|41.1
|68.73
|49
|2
|10
|Ollie Pope
|5
|9
|306
|34
|58.51
|36
|-
|11
|Ben Stokes
|4
|7
|304
|43.43
|52.32
|31
|3
|12
|Zak Crawley
|5
|9
|290
|32.22
|62.1
|33
|1
|13
|Washington Sundar
|4
|8
|284
|47.33
|48.38
|16
|4
|14
|Karun Nair
|4
|8
|205
|25.62
|52.56
|18
|-
|15
|Brydon Carse
|4
|6
|164
|27.33
|75.93
|18
|4
