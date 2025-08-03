Home / Cricket / News / Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Shubman Gill has been the standout performer for his side in the India vs England 2025 Test series, topping the run charts with an impressive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.4.

As the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy nears it's end, the series has seen some spectacular batting displays over the period of 5 Tests with Shubman Gill ending up as the top run getter of the tournament.  Shubman Gill has been the standout performer for his side in the India vs England 2025 Test series, topping the run charts with an impressive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.4.  His consistency with the bat has been remarkable, boasting a strike rate of 65.57 and hitting 79 fours along with 12 sixes. Joe Root is currently batting at 98* in the 5th Test and is expected to bag the 2nd spot at the end of the series.  Gill’s ability to anchor innings while accelerating at crucial moments has been key to India’s success throughout the series. His solid technique and flair for timing have made him a dominant figure in the series, setting a high standard for the other top-order batters. 
ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4: Root-Brook deflate India's momentum at the Oval
 
Highest run getter in India vs England 2025 Test series
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Shubman Gill 5 10 754 75.4 65.57 79 12
2 KL Rahul 5 10 532 53.2 49.91 67 -
3 Joe Root 5 9 530 75.71 57.17 48 -
4 Ravindra Jadeja 5 10 516 86 55.07 47 6
5 Harry Brook 5 9 481 53.44 81.39 51 6
6 Rishabh Pant 4 7 479 68.43 77.63 49 17
7 Ben Duckett 5 9 462 51.33 82.94 58 1
8 Jamie Smith 5 8 432 72 82.44 46 11
9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 10 411 41.1 68.73 49 2
10 Ollie Pope 5 9 306 34 58.51 36 -
11 Ben Stokes 4 7 304 43.43 52.32 31 3
12 Zak Crawley 5 9 290 32.22 62.1 33 1
13 Washington Sundar 4 8 284 47.33 48.38 16 4
14 Karun Nair 4 8 205 25.62 52.56 18 -
15 Brydon Carse 4 6 164 27.33 75.93 18 4
 

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

