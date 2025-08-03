West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: PAK skipper Salman wins the toss; opts to bat first
WI vs PAK T20I LIVE UPDATES: After suffering a narrow loss, hosts West Indies will aim to win the 2nd T20 today and push for a series decider on Monday
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: WI vs PAK head-to-head numbers in T20Is
- Total matches played: 22
- West Indies won: 3
- Pakistan won: 16
- No result: 3
Pakistan entered this white-ball series after a disappointing 1-2 T20I defeat to Bangladesh, while the West Indies were coming off a tough run themselves, having been swept 0-3 in the Tests and 0-5 in the T20Is by Australia. With both teams low on confidence, a strong start was crucial — and it was Pakistan who seized the early momentum, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Batting first, Pakistan put up a competitive 178, with several players making useful contributions and Saim Ayub leading the way with a fluent half-century. The West Indies began their chase confidently, reaching the halfway mark without losing a wicket. However, despite a strong platform and plenty of firepower, they stumbled in the latter half of the innings as the pitch slowed down and Pakistan's spinners tightened the screws.
With the series staying in Lauderhill, all eyes now turn to the next encounter to see whether West Indies can bounce back or if Pakistan will tighten their grip.
First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 4:41 AM IST