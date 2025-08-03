Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 05:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: PAK skipper Salman wins the toss; opts to bat first
Live

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: PAK skipper Salman wins the toss; opts to bat first

WI vs PAK T20I LIVE UPDATES: After suffering a narrow loss, hosts West Indies will aim to win the 2nd T20 today and push for a series decider on Monday

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
At Lauderhill in Florida, it's finallt time for the pivotal 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park today. With Pakistan holding a 1-0 advantage after their composed 14-run win in the opener, the stakes couldn’t be higher for both sides in this three-match series. But before the first ball of the match was bowled Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the coin flip for the match and decided to bat first.  
 
For the West Indies, this encounter is all about keeping themselves alive in the series and pushing for the decider match on Monday. After their powerful batting unit faltered during a critical chase in the first match and with pressure mounting from a string of recent defeats, the hosts are desperate for a spirited comeback. New faces have been drafted into the squad to cover for injured regulars, and the team will look to their aggressive batters and home support to spark a turnaround.
 
On the flip side, Pakistan are eyeing a decisive blow. Their experienced pace and spin attack effectively stifled the West Indian hitters in the first match, especially Mohammad Nawaz, whose three-wicket over broke the backbone of the West Indies batting line-up. A win today would see Pakistan seal the T20I series with a game to spare—a significant boost as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format, and gain momentum.  Check West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live full scorecard here

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11 today

West Indies playing 11: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
 
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.

West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live-stream the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match on both the application and website.
 
Stay tuned for the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match live score and match updates here.
5:21 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Pitch report

The surface at Lauderhill has shown signs of being on the slower side, offering grip and turn for the spinners while demanding patience and application from the batters. It’s not a pitch where batters can go hard from the outset — settling in and picking the right moments to accelerate will be key. The new ball comes on slightly better, but as the innings progresses, stroke-making becomes more challenging. Expect spin to play a major role once again, and totals in the range of 160-170 could prove to be highly competitive if bowlers stick to their plans.
5:09 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: WI's playing 11 for the match

West Indies playing 11: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
5:07 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: PAK's playing 11 for the match

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem
5:04 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: PAK win the toss

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first. 
4:59 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Toss underway

The toss for the second T20 between West Indies and Pakistan in Florida is now underway. 
4:50 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: WI vs PAK head-to-head numbers in T20Is

West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is
  • Total matches played: 22
  • West Indies won: 3
  • Pakistan won: 16
  • No result: 3
4:45 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: PAK eyeing big win

Pakistan entered this white-ball series after a disappointing 1-2 T20I defeat to Bangladesh, while the West Indies were coming off a tough run themselves, having been swept 0-3 in the Tests and 0-5 in the T20Is by Australia. With both teams low on confidence, a strong start was crucial — and it was Pakistan who seized the early momentum, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Batting first, Pakistan put up a competitive 178, with several players making useful contributions and Saim Ayub leading the way with a fluent half-century. The West Indies began their chase confidently, reaching the halfway mark without losing a wicket. However, despite a strong platform and plenty of firepower, they stumbled in the latter half of the innings as the pitch slowed down and Pakistan's spinners tightened the screws.

With the series staying in Lauderhill, all eyes now turn to the next encounter to see whether West Indies can bounce back or if Pakistan will tighten their grip.

4:40 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the 2nd T20 between West Indies and Pakistan in Florida. After a thrilling 14-run victory in the first T20, Pakistan will aim for the second match today and seal the series with a match to spare, while West Indies will try to level things up, pushing for the series decider on Monday. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out. 
Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team West Indies cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 4:41 AM IST

