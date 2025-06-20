Home / Cricket / News / When to play 2 spinners in English conditions: Tendulkar gives his verdict

When to play 2 spinners in English conditions: Tendulkar gives his verdict

Leeds has been unusually warm this June, and legend Sachin Tendulkar suggested that India can only think of playing two specialist spinners if conditions remain like this

India vs England Test series: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
India vs England Test series: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shubman Gill's Indian cricket team is set to clash with England, led by Ben Stokes, in the first of the five-match Test series, starting June 20 in Leeds. With England going through a dry spell in June, it is expected that India might go with two spinners in the series opener.
 
Leeds has been unusually warm this June, and legend Sachin Tendulkar suggested that India can only think of playing two specialist spinners if conditions remain like this and surfaces are on the drier side.  Check India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates here
 
"It again depends on the kind of surface that they are playing on," Tendulkar said when asked about the addition of a second spinner in India's Playing 11 for the first Test vs England.
 
"Whether the surface will have a lot of grass or it may not have enough grass. So, the temptation to play two spinners would only be if there is not enough grass on the surface and overhead conditions are like they are now. And if the conditions are like this, then one can think of playing two spinners." 
Tendulkar believes spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make it to the playing eleven.
 
"And if someone else has to come into the team, be it Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav or whatever combination they decide to go ahead with, that can only be determined after looking at the surface.
 
"If the surface is really dry and there is not much grass cover, then they might consider picking two spinners. Otherwise, I don't see that happening."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test: AUS drop Labuschagne; injured Smith out

ENG vs IND: Captain Gill reveals why he will bat at Kohli's no. 4 position

Going to put best foot forward to make IND happy again: Pant on air tragedy

Rishabh Pant reveals India batting order ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Virat and Sharma are massive losses, but India have depth: Brydon Carse

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamSachin TendulkarTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story