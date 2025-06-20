When to play 2 spinners in English conditions: Tendulkar gives his verdict

Shubman Gill's Indian cricket team is set to clash with England, led by Ben Stokes, in the first of the five-match Test series, starting June 20 in Leeds. With England going through a dry spell in June, it is expected that India might go with two spinners in the series opener.

Check India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates here Leeds has been unusually warm this June, and legend Sachin Tendulkar suggested that India can only think of playing two specialist spinners if conditions remain like this and surfaces are on the drier side.

"It again depends on the kind of surface that they are playing on," Tendulkar said when asked about the addition of a second spinner in India's Playing 11 for the first Test vs England.

"Whether the surface will have a lot of grass or it may not have enough grass. So, the temptation to play two spinners would only be if there is not enough grass on the surface and overhead conditions are like they are now. And if the conditions are like this, then one can think of playing two spinners." Tendulkar believes spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make it to the playing eleven. "And if someone else has to come into the team, be it Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav or whatever combination they decide to go ahead with, that can only be determined after looking at the surface.