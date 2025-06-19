Going to put best foot forward to make IND happy again: Pant on air tragedy

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said the players will keep the tragic Ahmedabad air crash in their mind, promising to make the country happy again by producing a stellar performance in the upcoming Test series against England.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed moments after its takeoff, killing 241 passengers and crew members aboard last week in one of the most gruesome tragedies in the country's aviation history.

"What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our sidewe are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again, Pant said in a press conference here on Wednesday.

The wicket-keeper batter said the team will put its best foot forward in the five-match series, beginning here from Friday. "Obviously, the emotion is going to be high because of what happened in the crash but at the same time we are going to put our best foot forward for the country, how we can make them happy and that's an added responsibility always, he added. ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant reveals India batting order ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test Elaborating his point in a general context, Pant said the Indian cricketers are always expected to register victories. "You want to make India happy all the time but as a cricketer it's not possible all the time but what I can promise from our side is we are going to put our best foot forward and we are going to give our 200% and in that process we are going to make India a lot happier place, he said.