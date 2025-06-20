West Indies vs Australia 1st Test: AUS drop Labuschagne; injured Smith out

In a dramatic twist ahead of the series opener against the West Indies, Australia confirmed that Steve Smith will miss the first Test due to a finger injury, while Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped following a prolonged dip in form. Cricket Australia announced on Friday that Smith, who injured his finger during the World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to South Africa at Lord’s, will be reassessed next week and is expected to return for the second Test starting July 3.

New faces: Konstas and Inglis step in

Chief selector George Bailey revealed that 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas and 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will replace Smith and Labuschagne in the squad. "We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers," said Bailey. Konstas, who impressed with a rapid-fire 60 on debut against India last December, brings raw talent and confidence. Inglis, who scored a century on debut in Sri Lanka, also returns to the red-ball setup with momentum.

Labuschagne’s form slump forces tough call