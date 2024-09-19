Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dravid believes Gambhir's experience will help him excel as coach of India

Dravid was speaking to select media at the launch of 'Digital Classroom' provider' 'Roombr" here on Thursday.

Rahul Dravid
India's head coach Rahul Dravid waits at the presentation ceremony after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is expecting his successor Gautam Gambhir to do a "great" job with the national team.

Dravid was speaking to select media at the launch of 'Digital Classroom' provider' 'Roombr" here on Thursday.

Former India opener Gambhir began his coaching tenure with the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August.

"He (Gambhir) has got a lot of experience, as a player also he has played a lot, he obviously coached quite a bit. I am sure he will be great," said Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup title in June.

"In any situation everyone brings his own experience and knowledge to the table. I am sure the team will benefit from everything that Gautam brings to them with his team," he added.

Under Dravid, the Indian team also reached the final of ODI World Cup and World Test Championship.

India begin their Test season under Gambhir on Thursday. The team will be playing 10s Test over the next four months including two against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand before travelling to Australia for a five match series.


First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

