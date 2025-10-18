Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs England 1st T20 live match time and streaming details

New Zealand vs England 1st T20 live match time and streaming details

England have also been in strong T20 form. In their last three series, they secured clean sweeps against West Indies (3-0) and Ireland (2-0), while sharing honors 1-1 with South Africa.

NZ vs ENG 1st T20I

NZ vs ENG 1st T20I

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

The much-anticipated six-match white-ball series between New Zealand and England will begin with the 1st T20I on October 18 (Friday) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. This will be the first T20I meeting between the two sides since September 2023.
 
New Zealand head into the series on the back of a solid T20 run in 2025, which includes a 4-1 series win over Pakistan and an unbeaten campaign to clinch the tri-nation series involving South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, they recently suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Australia, which has dampened some momentum. Complicating matters, the team will be without key players such as Finn Allen, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, and Will O’Rourke, all sidelined due to injuries.
 
 
On the other hand, England have also been in strong T20 form. In their last three series, they secured clean sweeps against West Indies (3-0) and Ireland (2-0), while sharing honors 1-1 with South Africa. The ECB has already confirmed England’s playing XI for the opening fixture, and the team is expected to stick to their dynamic, aggressive style of play. 
 
New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Total matches: 27
New Zealand won: 10
England won: 15
Tie: 1
No result: 1
 
New Zealand vs England 1st T20 Playing 11
 
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (WK), Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson
 
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
 
Squads:
 
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
 
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
 
New Zealand vs England 1st T20I live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match take place?
The 1st T20I between New Zealand and England will be played on Friday, 18 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match?
The match will be held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch 
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I take place?
The toss for the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match begin?
The first ball of the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match is scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match in India?
The live telecast for the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match in India?
Live streaming of the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : Cricket News England cricket team New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

