India women's team set for all-format series against Aus in early 2026

The Indian women's cricket team will travel to Australia early next year for a gruelling all-format tour, which will culminate with a one-off Test at the WACA Ground in Perth in March.

The tour, scheduled from February 15 to March 9, will see the teams play three T20Is and an equal number of One-day Internationals.

The series will commence with the first T20I in Sydney on February 15, which will be followed by matches at the Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval. ALSO READ: DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025

The ODI series will commence on February 24 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, which will be followed by matches on February 27 and March 1.

The one-off Test will be played at the newly-redeveloped WACA Ground in Perth from March 6-9.

"The Melbourne Cricket Ground, which hosted the day-night Ashes Test in January-February earlier this year, was not available due to upcoming renovation works," cricket.com.au reported, quoting Cricket Australia.

Also Read

"The WACA Ground, is undergoing a redevelopment that will transform it into a 10,000-capacity boutique venue, expected to completed later this year. Australia last played a women's Test at the WACA Ground in February 2024, when they romped to an innings-and-284-run victory over South Africa," it added.

The 2025-26 summer will be the first under the new ICC Women's Future Tours Program, which was released last November and runs until 2029.

The report added that with the BCCI shifting its Women's Premier League (WPL) forward into January from 2026 onwards, Cricket Australia had to move the series to February-March.

Schedule: T20Is: February 15: SCG, Sydney; February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra; February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

ODIs: February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane; February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart; March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne.

One-off Test: March 6-9: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N).