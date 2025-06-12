Home / Cricket / News / Pat Cummins shatters 43-year-old record with sensational spell in WTC final

Pat Cummins shatters 43-year-old record with sensational spell in WTC final

The Australian skipper claimed six wickets to register the best bowling figures by a captain at the venue.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
Pat Cummins delivered a masterclass in fast bowling during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, setting a new benchmark at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.  The Australian skipper claimed six wickets, dismissing Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada, to register the best bowling figures by a captain at the venue. 
"It's great, and I've got some family here which is nice," Cummins told broadcasters at the innings break. "They were batting pretty well so happy we've got a decent lead this first innings.
 
"It's way more than I could have asked for. For any fast bowler 300 is a big number, means you've battled a few injuries and niggles, got through it and played well in different conditions." he added.
  Check SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final full scorecard here   
Cummins surpassed a long-standing record held by England’s Bob Willis, who had taken five wickets against India at Lord’s in 1982. The Australian pacer’s stunning performance not only broke the 43-year-old record but also turned the game in his team’s favor.  300 Test wickets for Cummins
 
Adding to his accolades, Cummins reached a major career milestone by completing 300 Test wickets. He needed six scalps to reach the landmark and achieved the feat in a single innings, unleashing a post-lunch onslaught that dismantled South Africa’s batting lineup.
 
Thanks to Cummins’ fiery spell, Australia gained a crucial 74-run first-innings lead, strengthening their position in the one-off championship decider.  Cummins tops the charts  Cummins also surpassed Jasprit Bumrah for the most wickets in this cycle of the World Test Championship, taking his tally to 80 wickets in 18 matches now.

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipPat CumminsTest CricketAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

