Pat Cummins shatters 43-year-old record with sensational spell in WTC final

"It's great, and I've got some family here which is nice," Cummins told broadcasters at the innings break. "They were batting pretty well so happy we've got a decent lead this first innings.

"It's way more than I could have asked for. For any fast bowler 300 is a big number, means you've battled a few injuries and niggles, got through it and played well in different conditions." he added.

Pat Cummins delivered a masterclass in fast bowling during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, setting a new benchmark at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.The Australian skipper claimed six wickets, dismissing Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada, to register the best bowling figures by a captain at the venue.