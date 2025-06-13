With less than a week to go for India’s high-profile five-Test series against England, bowling coach Morne Morkel has admitted concerns over the squad’s limited red-ball preparation. The series, which marks the start of India’s new World Test Championship cycle, will also be Shubman Gill’s first assignment as Test captain. India’s last red-ball match came back in January during the Sydney Test against Australia, and many of the current squad members, including youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, are set to experience English conditions in Test cricket for the first time. While the coaching staff has been encouraged by the intensity at training, Morkel emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency on and off the field in order to thrive in the demanding English environment.
Consistency Key to Success in England
Morkel, speaking from the sidelines of India’s practice sessions, noted that consistency remains central to success in England. He stressed that players need to discover and stick to individual routines that work for them, whether on the field or during preparation. According to him, India’s bowling unit has the advantage of variety, which can be effective if the basics are executed well.
Limited Red-Ball Exposure a Worry
The South African great admitted that the team’s lack of recent red-ball cricket had made him “a little nervous” before the camp began. However, he said the past few training days have eased some of those concerns. The energy and commitment shown by the players, especially in testing conditions, have been reassuring.
Fast Bowlers Enjoy Early Practice Conditions
Reflecting on the two days of practice so far, Morkel observed that the pitches had favoured seamers, offering plenty of assistance. While that presented a challenge for the batters, he believed it served as a good simulation for match situations. However, he does not expect the Test-match pitches to behave similarly throughout the series.
Final Preparations Before Leeds Test
India will play a four-day intra-squad match against India A starting Friday, which is likely to be their final tune-up before the opening Test in Leeds on June 20. Morkel urged his bowlers to show character even when conditions are flat, insisting that mental resilience will be just as crucial as skill in the long English summer.