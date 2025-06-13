Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Lack of time with red ball ahead of ENG series is concerning: Morne Morkel

Lack of time with red ball ahead of ENG series is concerning: Morne Morkel

India's bowling coach said it will be challenging to adjust quickly to English conditions as the team prepares for the series opener

Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With less than a week to go for India’s high-profile five-Test series against England, bowling coach Morne Morkel has admitted concerns over the squad’s limited red-ball preparation. The series, which marks the start of India’s new World Test Championship cycle, will also be Shubman Gill’s first assignment as Test captain. India’s last red-ball match came back in January during the Sydney Test against Australia, and many of the current squad members, including youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, are set to experience English conditions in Test cricket for the first time. While the coaching staff has been encouraged by the intensity at training, Morkel emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency on and off the field in order to thrive in the demanding English environment. 
 

Consistency Key to Success in England

Morkel, speaking from the sidelines of India’s practice sessions, noted that consistency remains central to success in England. He stressed that players need to discover and stick to individual routines that work for them, whether on the field or during preparation. According to him, India’s bowling unit has the advantage of variety, which can be effective if the basics are executed well.

Limited Red-Ball Exposure a Worry

The South African great admitted that the team’s lack of recent red-ball cricket had made him “a little nervous” before the camp began. However, he said the past few training days have eased some of those concerns. The energy and commitment shown by the players, especially in testing conditions, have been reassuring.

Fast Bowlers Enjoy Early Practice Conditions

Reflecting on the two days of practice so far, Morkel observed that the pitches had favoured seamers, offering plenty of assistance. While that presented a challenge for the batters, he believed it served as a good simulation for match situations. However, he does not expect the Test-match pitches to behave similarly throughout the series.

Final Preparations Before Leeds Test

India will play a four-day intra-squad match against India A starting Friday, which is likely to be their final tune-up before the opening Test in Leeds on June 20. Morkel urged his bowlers to show character even when conditions are flat, insisting that mental resilience will be just as crucial as skill in the long English summer.

More From This Section

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final full scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: SA, AUS look to create history at Lord's

SA vs AUS

SA vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: SA dominate as Australia slump to 144/8 at stumps

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh appoint Mehidy Hasan Miraz as new ODI captain for one year

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins shatters 43-year-old record with sensational spell in WTC final

SA vs AUS

SA vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS ICC WTC 2025 Final: AUS pacers strike hard; SA 43/4 at stumps on Day 1

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon