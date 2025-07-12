Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

The live streaming of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20 playing 11

ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20 playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the series already sealed, India will aim to cap off a dominant campaign with a 4-1 result when they take on England in the fifth and final Women’s T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham, today.
 
India created history in the fourth T20I by clinching their first-ever T20I series win over England. Their victory was powered not only by the bowlers and batters but also by standout fielding efforts. Arundhati Reddy took three sharp catches in the deep, while Radha Yadav's all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Match award in India’s six-wicket win.
 
India restricted England to 126 for 7, thanks largely to spin dominance. With 22 wickets taken by spinners in the series, the quartet led by Deepti Sharma has been difficult to handle for the English batters. Young debutant N Shree Charani has impressed as the leading wicket-taker so far. 
 
 
On the batting front, Smriti Mandhana has been India’s most consistent performer, while Shafali Verma’s aggressive starts have provided early momentum. Her quickfire 31 off 19 balls in the last match not only laid the foundation for a successful chase but also earned her a recall to India A’s ODI squad for the Australia tour.

Also Read

England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 live scorecardEngland vs India 3rd Test Day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: KL-Pant bat on for visitors; 150 up for India

IND vs ENG live streaming

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live streaming: where to watch day 3 live for free?

Gill with on-field umpire on day 2 of Lord's Test

Dukes ball controversy: Here's what Bumrah and Root said | ENG vs IND

Jasprit Bumrah during post day presser od Lord's Test day 2

Here's why Bumrah didn't celebrate after breaking Kapil Dev's record

Joe Root taking Nair's catch

Watch: Joe Root takes one-handed stunner; Ben Stokes gets Karun Nair

 
With the men’s team having already registered a Test win at the same venue last week, the women will be eager to extend India’s winning run at Edgbaston and carry confidence into the upcoming ODI series.
 
ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Playing 11
 
England Women Playing 11 (Probable): Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield
 
India Women Playing 11 (Probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud
 
ENG-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head in T20Is
  • Total matches: 34
  • England Women won: 23
  • India Women won: 11
  • No results: 0
 
ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Full Squads
 
England Women T20I Squad: 
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong
 
India Women T20I Squad: 
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the England Women vs India Women fifth T20I match be played? 
The fifth T20I between England Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, July 12.
 
Where will the fifth T20I between England Women and India Women be played? 
The fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
 
When will the toss for the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women take place? 
The toss for the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place at 10:35 PM IST.
 
When will the England Women vs India Women match begin on July 12? 
The fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:05 PM IST on July 12.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women? 
The live telecast of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women? 
The live streaming of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Dukes cricket ball

Dukes Ball criticism grows, owner urges patience amid quality issues

Italian cricket team

Italy script history, secure maiden T20 WC spot alongside Netherlands

Bumrah celebrating Root's wicket at Lord's

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul-Bumrah shine for visitors; IND 145/ 3 at stumps

Rahul and Pant at Lord's during day 2 of third Test vs England

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rahul-Pant steadies IND at Lord's

Pant batting in nets during day 2 of Lord's Test

Injured Pant comes out to bat at his usual spot despite struggles in nets

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Women's T20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon